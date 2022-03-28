ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tim Benz: Robert Morris trio goes from losing their hockey home to a national championship

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2mUe_0es0xqQL00
AP Ohio State’s Emily Curlett celebrates her team’s NCAA Frozen Four Hockey championship win over Minnesota-Duluth on March 20 in State College.

For former Robert Morris women’s hockey coach Paul Colontino, the emotions were easy to sort out. It was natural for him to back Ohio State in their 3-2 NCAA championship game win over Minnesota-Duluth on Mar. 20.

“You couldn’t be cheering harder. You’re excited and elated for them to have that kind of opportunity,” Colontino said during a phone conversation last week. “As a team, you’re always trying to earn an opportunity to play for a championship and get into one of those games. All you can say is, ‘Do it! Do it!’ ”

Colontino, now coaching at Bishop Kearney Selects Academy in Rochester, N.Y., didn’t have any sense of melancholy. Any tinge of “what could have been” was shelved as he watched three of his former players win a national title.

Like Colontino, in May, defenseman Emily Curlett, forward Lexi Templeman and goalie Raygan Kirk were left without a hockey home. Ten months later they were hoisting an NCAA trophy.

Together. Even if they were all on a new team. Even if they were wearing Buckeye scarlet and gray instead of Colonial red, white, and blue.

“If you had told me this is where we would be a year ago, I don’t think there’s any way I could’ve believed you,” Kirk said last week.

The trio of former Colonials was on the roster when the men’s and women’s hockey teams were cut from the school’s athletic department in May. Fortunately for them, some previous performances against OSU made an impression. And when the Colonials who were looking to continue their college careers entered the transfer portal, Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall scooped them up.

“She reached out pretty much immediately when it happened to all three of them,” former Colonials assistant Logan Bittle said Wednesday. “We had played them and beaten them in the past. So she knew we had some players here.”

Bittle, now head coach of the recently reinstated Colonials women’s program, was referring to a 3-2 victory Robert Morris posted against the Buckeyes back in November 2017. A game in which Templeman and Curlett registered points.

Both went on to standout careers at Robert Morris. Both were all-CHA honorees. Meanwhile, Kirk posted a 23-13-2 record in two seasons at Robert Morris before the program folded. When the time came to find a new place to continue their college careers, the three teammates jumped at the chance to head to Columbus together.

“They kind of hinted that they were looking at some of my teammates. But, at the time, I didn’t know who it was,” Curlett said of her transfer recruitment by the Buckeyes. “It was a really confusing time. We didn’t want to be pressing on each other. But it was really exciting when I found out they were going there. Getting to have friends that also shared in your experience going there. … It was really chaotic but really exciting to find out that we were going to have more time together as teammates.”

A large part of the sting from eliminating the Colonials programs was both teams were coming off of successful seasons in 2021. The men’s team had won its division of Atlantic Hockey in the 2021 regular season. The women won the CHA championship and made the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Kirk said there was enough talent coming back for 2021-22 that those Colonials had every right to have the same sort of dreams she and her new teammates ended up realizing in Columbus.

“The goal of every team: You want to win a national championship,” Kirk said. “The team we had last year was amazing, and it would’ve continued to grow. So you are thinking ‘what would’ve been’ from the crew last year. And you miss them a lot. But the support we’ve had from them is incredible. My first text messages were from the girls from last year. That program will continue to grow, and I’m happy to see it come back.”

According to Templeman, the three ex-Colonials being part of a title-winning squad could shine a positive light on the rebooted Colonials program and aid in recruiting a brand new roster.

“I think it’s huge. It’s really important to have people like us go on and be successful immediately after the cutting of the program,” Templeman said. “That just goes to show how much RMU can develop their players. When I stepped on campus at RMU freshman year, I was not the same player I am today. After four years of developing there, I was able to get on a team and win a national championship.”

It wasn’t an easy road for any of the three players once they arrived in Ohio. Curlett had to make a position switch to forward. Kirk only got to play in four games. Templeman didn’t get to spend much time skating in the top six. But Curlett says the change of roles was worthwhile.

“I came to appreciate everyone in the locker room more,” Curlett said. “And I also appreciated every player I ever played with a lot more. It’s one thing to say you understand when people aren’t in the role they want to be or aren’t part of the team in the way they thought they would. But to actually go through that, I think it serves a dual purpose of making me grow as a person and a player. And helping me learn what it really means to buy into a team goal.”

Kirk still has two years of eligibility remaining at OSU. For Templeman and Curlett, their college careers ended with the trophy presentation in State College.

“The situation with RMU was unfortunate,” Templeman said. “I think getting to end my college career with a national championship is something that every single person dreams about. And I am just so proud to be part of this group.”

As their former RMU coaches and teammates are of them. As future Colonials will be as well when both programs return in the fall of 2023.

Even if their championship legacy had to be carved out three hours down the road.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review

11K+

Followers

398

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Tribune-Review and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

Flyers Sign Defenseman Ronnie Attard to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Ronnie Attard, the club's third-round pick (72nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a two-year entry-level contract that will begin this season (2021-22), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. "We're very happy to have...
NHL
ESPN

Boston Pride beat Connecticut Whale to defend Isobel Cup title

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Boston Pride won their second consecutive Premier Hockey Federation Isobel Cup, beating the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night. The Pride claimed their third championship and became the PHF's first team...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
City
Columbus, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
NESN

Pride Defeat CT Whale To Win Back-To-Back Isobel Cup Championship

The Boston Pride kept up their Premier Hockey Federation dominance. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale by a score of 4-2 to win the Isobel Cup for the second-straight season. Evelina Raselli scored the game-tying goal in the third period before Taylor Wenczkowski scored the game-winner just seconds later to...
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Atlantic Hockey#Ohio State#Ncaa Ice Hockey#Buckeye#Colonial#Instagram
The Spun

Dick Vitale Predicts Winner Of UNC vs. Saint Peter’s

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday’s highly anticipated Elite 8 matchup between UNC and Jersey’s own Saint Peter’s Peacocks. It’s great to hear Dickie V’s voice again after several weeks of vocal rest following his an operation during his bout with cancer. Ahead of tip-off, Vitale revealed his pick for who will move on to the Final Four. And he might disappoint a few folks from his home state.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh hosts New York after Malkin's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (42-19-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after Evgeni Malkin scored three goals in the Penguins' 11-2 win over the Red Wings. The Penguins are 12-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh is 15th in...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 28, 2022 | Sabres look to extend streak at Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games and will look to push their point streak to six games tonight. They're up against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with MSG's pregame coverage starting at 8. Buffalo...
NHL
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders face four-game road series against Wings, Cyclones, Fuel

The Iowa Heartlanders will embark on a four-game, five-day road trip this week, and head coach Gerry Fleming isn’t concerned about the hard-hitting schedule. “Routine,” Fleming said. “It’ll be good. Play some hockey. We’ve had some success on the road in the second half of the season, so we’re going to go there and take care of business.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
398
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy