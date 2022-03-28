Tim Benz: Robert Morris trio goes from losing their hockey home to a national championship

AP Ohio State’s Emily Curlett celebrates her team’s NCAA Frozen Four Hockey championship win over Minnesota-Duluth on March 20 in State College.

For former Robert Morris women’s hockey coach Paul Colontino, the emotions were easy to sort out. It was natural for him to back Ohio State in their 3-2 NCAA championship game win over Minnesota-Duluth on Mar. 20.

“You couldn’t be cheering harder. You’re excited and elated for them to have that kind of opportunity,” Colontino said during a phone conversation last week. “As a team, you’re always trying to earn an opportunity to play for a championship and get into one of those games. All you can say is, ‘Do it! Do it!’ ”

Colontino, now coaching at Bishop Kearney Selects Academy in Rochester, N.Y., didn’t have any sense of melancholy. Any tinge of “what could have been” was shelved as he watched three of his former players win a national title.

Like Colontino, in May, defenseman Emily Curlett, forward Lexi Templeman and goalie Raygan Kirk were left without a hockey home. Ten months later they were hoisting an NCAA trophy.

Together. Even if they were all on a new team. Even if they were wearing Buckeye scarlet and gray instead of Colonial red, white, and blue.

“If you had told me this is where we would be a year ago, I don’t think there’s any way I could’ve believed you,” Kirk said last week.

The trio of former Colonials was on the roster when the men’s and women’s hockey teams were cut from the school’s athletic department in May. Fortunately for them, some previous performances against OSU made an impression. And when the Colonials who were looking to continue their college careers entered the transfer portal, Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall scooped them up.

“She reached out pretty much immediately when it happened to all three of them,” former Colonials assistant Logan Bittle said Wednesday. “We had played them and beaten them in the past. So she knew we had some players here.”

Bittle, now head coach of the recently reinstated Colonials women’s program, was referring to a 3-2 victory Robert Morris posted against the Buckeyes back in November 2017. A game in which Templeman and Curlett registered points.

Both went on to standout careers at Robert Morris. Both were all-CHA honorees. Meanwhile, Kirk posted a 23-13-2 record in two seasons at Robert Morris before the program folded. When the time came to find a new place to continue their college careers, the three teammates jumped at the chance to head to Columbus together.

“They kind of hinted that they were looking at some of my teammates. But, at the time, I didn’t know who it was,” Curlett said of her transfer recruitment by the Buckeyes. “It was a really confusing time. We didn’t want to be pressing on each other. But it was really exciting when I found out they were going there. Getting to have friends that also shared in your experience going there. … It was really chaotic but really exciting to find out that we were going to have more time together as teammates.”

A large part of the sting from eliminating the Colonials programs was both teams were coming off of successful seasons in 2021. The men’s team had won its division of Atlantic Hockey in the 2021 regular season. The women won the CHA championship and made the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Kirk said there was enough talent coming back for 2021-22 that those Colonials had every right to have the same sort of dreams she and her new teammates ended up realizing in Columbus.

“The goal of every team: You want to win a national championship,” Kirk said. “The team we had last year was amazing, and it would’ve continued to grow. So you are thinking ‘what would’ve been’ from the crew last year. And you miss them a lot. But the support we’ve had from them is incredible. My first text messages were from the girls from last year. That program will continue to grow, and I’m happy to see it come back.”

According to Templeman, the three ex-Colonials being part of a title-winning squad could shine a positive light on the rebooted Colonials program and aid in recruiting a brand new roster.

“I think it’s huge. It’s really important to have people like us go on and be successful immediately after the cutting of the program,” Templeman said. “That just goes to show how much RMU can develop their players. When I stepped on campus at RMU freshman year, I was not the same player I am today. After four years of developing there, I was able to get on a team and win a national championship.”

It wasn’t an easy road for any of the three players once they arrived in Ohio. Curlett had to make a position switch to forward. Kirk only got to play in four games. Templeman didn’t get to spend much time skating in the top six. But Curlett says the change of roles was worthwhile.

“I came to appreciate everyone in the locker room more,” Curlett said. “And I also appreciated every player I ever played with a lot more. It’s one thing to say you understand when people aren’t in the role they want to be or aren’t part of the team in the way they thought they would. But to actually go through that, I think it serves a dual purpose of making me grow as a person and a player. And helping me learn what it really means to buy into a team goal.”

Kirk still has two years of eligibility remaining at OSU. For Templeman and Curlett, their college careers ended with the trophy presentation in State College.

“The situation with RMU was unfortunate,” Templeman said. “I think getting to end my college career with a national championship is something that every single person dreams about. And I am just so proud to be part of this group.”

As their former RMU coaches and teammates are of them. As future Colonials will be as well when both programs return in the fall of 2023.

Even if their championship legacy had to be carved out three hours down the road.