Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in SLC

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

Salt Lake City Police officers were called to the area of 2400 South Foothill Drive just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a woman was lying in the road.

Bystanders and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but the woman died at the scene.

She was later identified as 70-year-old Marilyn Alleman.

Based on preliminary information, a vehicle traveling south on Foothill Drive struck Alleman as she attempted to cross the road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.