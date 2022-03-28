ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith memes are spreading on Twitter after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Charissa Cheong
 1 day ago

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock minutes before winning his first Oscar.

Red Table Talk via Facebook, Twitter, and Vince Bucci/Getty Images

  • After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, memes about the actor have resurfaced.
  • The memes largely reference old controversies between Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
  • A picture of Smith slapping Rock has become a new meme in itself, with people making jokes about it.

Will Smith, who slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last night, has now become an internet meme — and not for the first time.

Rock was presenting the award for best documentary feature, and made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia , saying she could be in "GI Jane 2" because of her shaved head. Smith then walked on stage and hit Rock in the face.

During his acceptance speech for best actor, Smith apologized to the Academy for the disruption.

The event was the biggest news of the night and conversation about the moment exploded on social media. Old memes about the 53-year-old actor have resurfaced on Twitter as people make jokes about the slap and the actor's relationship with his wife, whose affair drew a lot of attention on social media in 2020 and sparked an initial meme about Smith .

Like many other celebrities, including Kanye West, who became a meme during his split with Kim Kardashian, Smith has faced widespread public attention over the ins and outs of the pair's relationship.

Here's how old memes about Smith are colliding with the new moment.

A picture of Smith, known as the 'entanglement' meme has been used to discuss his marriage and the Oscars

A picture from 2020 of Smith appearing to cry in a discussion with Jada about her affair has been used as a meme to question why Smith was so upset about Rock's joke.

In 2015, rapper August Alsina claimed he had an affair with Jada. Jada later invited her husband onto her talk show, "Red Table Talk," to discuss the matter in an episode that aired in July 2020.

In the episode , Smith referred to her relationship with Alsina as her "entanglement," and the phrase soon trended on Twitter and took on a life of its own. People used the screenshot of Smith appearing to cry in the episode to mock the fact he was cheated on, and also as a more general meme to joke about sadness or rejection.

In July 2020, Smith posted a YouTube video saying he was not crying in the video , but rather, his eyes were watering because he was dehydrated.

An old meme of Smith and Jada at a red carpet event is being paired with new memes about the slap

In 2011, a picture of Smith and Jada at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards became known as the "Tadá!" meme on social media platform 9gag , where it has since been largely recirculated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdZrS_0es0wxD700
The red carpet moment that became a meme.

Vince Bucci/Getty images.

The image has become a meme template that places the image, showing Smith with his arms spread open to show off his wife, next to a picture of something the user wants to draw attention to .

Over the last few hours, the image has been edited next to screenshots from the moment Smith slapped Rock, calling attention to and joking about the on-screen moment.

A picture of the slap is becoming a meme in itself

Uncensored pictures from the moment Smith hit Rock are being referred to as the latest meme of the actor. People are using the image of Smith swinging his arm to hit Rock to produce comedic edits of Smith playing fruit ninja or catching Pokemon .

Another popular meme format has edited the caption, "Me trying to enjoy the weekend" on top of Rock's face, and the word "Monday" on top of Smith, who is hitting Rock.

Many Twitter users have reshared the slap image, asking how it has become such a widespread meme. One tweet which said, "How are there so many memes on Will Smith already," has more than 3,300 likes.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 147

Maria Cantu
1d ago

I personally feel that Will Smith should have been arrested and removed from the Oscar's. I don't believe that the Oscar's took appropriate action when they should have. Will Smith should apologize for being wrong because violence is not the answer never was never Will be.

Reply(20)
83
Tony
1d ago

If comedians didn't make fun of controversial and sensitive topics, they would be poets. You want to be a celebrity? Exposure comes with it. Take it or leave it. What needs to happen is Mr. Smith needs to be charged and convicted of assault and battery. I'm surprised he wasn't detained by security. He's not above the law. God bless the Rock family. Anyone else would have struck back.

Reply(4)
47
DOG DOG
1d ago

He should be Arrested for Assault and Battery. There is Tape of the Punch and People in Similar Circumstances would be Sought Out and Arrested..A Celebrity is Not Above the Law and should be Dealt With on a Criminal Basis..

Reply(5)
24
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
