100-Day Countdown to World Games 2022 begins Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Officials from the World Games 2022 and Birmingham will mark the 100-Day Countdown to the beginning of the games on Tuesday.
During a special event marking the 100-Day Countdown, World Games officials will announce a new partnership with Airbus and Team Red, White & Blue to honor military veterans in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.
The announcement will be made at the Birmingham City Council Chambers at 9 a.m.
The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17.
