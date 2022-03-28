100-Day Countdown to World Games 2022 begins Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Officials from the World Games 2022 and Birmingham will mark the 100-Day Countdown to the beginning of the games on Tuesday.

During a special event marking the 100-Day Countdown, World Games officials will announce a new partnership with Airbus and Team Red, White & Blue to honor military veterans in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.

The announcement will be made at the Birmingham City Council Chambers at 9 a.m.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17.

