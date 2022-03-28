ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Cricket store robbery led to deadly San Benito standoff

By Steven Masso, Nathaniel Puente
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who died in a standoff with law enforcement in San Benito after a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store in Weslaco has been identified.

Authorities say John McCommas, a 41-year-old man from Harlingen, died on Sunday during a shootout with law enforcement.

The incident began at 12:58 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 when Weslaco police received a call of a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store located at 515 E. Interstate Highway 2, according to a post by Weslaco PD.

PREVIOUS: Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Officers learned that before the call, the cashier had been tied up and robbed at gunpoint. McCommas took an “undetermined amount of cash” as well as the victim’s 2011 Red Dodge Charger, according to a release.

While investigators were at the scene, they learned that Cameron County Constable Pct. 5 was in a car chase involving the stolen vehicle and shots were being fired at law enforcement by the driver.

The vehicle stopped at FM2520 and Ricardo Avenue in San Benito. Police learned that the suspect, identified as McCommas, was in a standoff with law enforcement and was struck by gunfire and died.

Weslaco police added that they were not involved in the pursuit or exchange of gunfire.

Teen’s car ‘engulfed in flames’ heading home from SPI

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 mobile application.

The Texas Rangers will be assisting in the investigation, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman police say ran over man intentionally charged with murder

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said that one woman was charged with one murder charge Sunday afternoon. Briana Lisset Soria, 21, has been charged with 1st-degree murder with a bond set at $1 million, the HCSO said. According to authorities, Soria is accused of intentionally hitting Erick Sanchez, 24, while driving a Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man accused in murder, kidnapping set for trial

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) –The first of four people facing charges for a 2017 kidnapping murder incident will soon face trial for the offense. Gabino Salinas, 36, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping. He will face trial on April 4 and April 5, according to court records. […]
EDINBURG, TX
