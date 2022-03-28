ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth weekly real estate update

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbB0b_0es0wVgt00

FORT WORTH (STACKER) — Average mortgage rates are continuing to climb after surpassing 2019 levels last week. As of Thursday, the average nationwide 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.53%.

To help you stay current on the market, ZeroDown compiled a weekly real estate market report in Fort Worth, TX metro area using data from Redfin . Statistics are as of the four weeks ending March 20. Metros with more than 50 homes sold during this time period were considered for metro-level rankings for each statistic.

On Thursday at an industry conference, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller discussed how the residential real estate market has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, as well as how policy has impacted housing costs for buyers. Waller told conference attendees he is hopeful that in the next year, factors related to the pandemic that have increased prices—such as the high demand and short supply for properties and space—will lessen.

Unfortunately, Waller also warned that the market looks poised to continue the strain it’s adding to the average homeowner, saying the percentage of the household budget reserved for housing will only continue to rise. In the early 1970s, the amount of the average household budget that went to housing was 24%; as of 2019, that number reached 35%.

Median sales price

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Median sales price: $351,000
– One-year change: +23.5%

Metros with highest median sales price
#1. San Francisco, CA metro area: $1.6 million
#2. San Jose, CA metro area: $1.5 million
#3. Santa Cruz, CA metro area: $1.2 million

Metros with lowest median sales price
#1. Cumberland, MD metro area: $119,000
#2. St. Joseph, MO metro area: $125,362
#3. Springfield, OH metro area: $125,800

Median sales price per square foot

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Median sales price per square foot: $182
– One-year change: +25.6%

Metros with highest median sales price per square foot
#1. San Francisco, CA metro area: $1,117
#2. San Jose, CA metro area: $936
#3. Kahului, HI metro area: $872

Metros with lowest median sales price per square foot
#1. Cumberland, MD metro area: $79
#2. Anniston, AL metro area: $92
#3. St. Joseph, MO metro area: $93

Sales to list price ratio

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Average sales to list price ratio: 1.03
– One-year change: +0.03

Metros with highest sales to list price ratio
#1. San Jose, CA metro area: 1.14
#2. Oakland, CA metro area: 1.13
#3. San Francisco, CA metro area: 1.13

Metros with lowest sales to list price ratio
#1. Cumberland, MD metro area: 0.95
#2. Watertown, NY metro area: 0.97
#3. Beaumont, TX metro area: 0.97

Homes sold with price drops

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Homes sold with price drops: 12.2%
– One-year change: -3.4%

Metros with most homes sold with price drops
#1. Grants Pass, OR metro area: 35.7%
#2. New York, NY metro area: 33.2%
#3. Morristown, TN metro area: 33.0%

Metros with least homes sold with price drop
#1. San Jose, CA metro area: 2.8%
#2. Seattle, WA metro area: 3.4%
#3. Hinesville, GA metro area: 5.0%

Off market in two weeks

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Off market in two weeks: nan%
– One-year change: +nan%

Metros with the most homes off market in two weeks
#1. Seattle, WA metro area: 92.5%
#2. Olympia, WA metro area: 89.8%
#3. Denver, CO metro area: 88.6%

Metros with the least homes off market in two weeks
#1. Lewiston, ID metro area: 0.0%
#2. Myrtle Beach, SC metro area: 1.3%
#3. Cleveland, TN metro area: 3.5%

Months of supply

Fort Worth, TX metro area:
– Months of supply: 4.8 months
– One-year change: -1.3 months

Metros with the most months of supply
#1. New York, NY metro area: 18.3 months
#2. Atlantic City, NJ metro area: 18.0 months
#3. Glens Falls, NY metro area: 16.1 months

Metros with least months of supply
#1. Lewiston, ME metro area: 2.0 months
#2. Olympia, WA metro area: 2.8 months
#3. Seattle, WA metro area: 3.0 months

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KDAF
KDAF

2K+

Followers

712

Posts

426K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Oakland, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas, was originally established as an army outpost. Today it is the 13th largest city in Texas, which is home to many universities, multinational corporations, and museums. On the cuisine side, there are plenty of places to eat and this includes American food. With our list of top five American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas you’ll know exactly where to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Residential Real Estate#Mortgage#San Francisco#Redfin#Federal Reserve
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in San Antonio

There always seems to be a focus on the billionaires of Austin, Dallas, and Houston, but it should be remembered that San Antonio is home to many successful people. I thought we should shine the spotlight back on San Antonio and look at two men who have made it big in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
712
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy