George County, MS

Remains of missing man found in George Co.

By Aspen Popowski
 1 day ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The remains of a missing man were found Sunday, March 27 near the Big Cedar Creek watershed south of Lucedale, according to the George County Sheriff’s office.

The remains of Larry James Spicer, 70, were found at about 12:30 p.m. in a “heavily wooded area,” near the watershed. The person who found the remains called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Spicer went missing Monday, March 21 at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension. Spicer, who had dementia, was last seen getting out of his wife’s truck near Jack’s hardware.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the GCSO. If you have any information about the case, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811 or call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

