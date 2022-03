Click here to read the full article. Chika gave her family and legion of fans a scare after the rising star revealed her plans to commit suicide via a string of social media posts this past weekend. However, the Best New Artist Grammy nominee is now safe and sound after receiving medical care, news she confirmed in a statement on Sunday (March 27).”[I’m] alive. wanna go home,” Chika wrote. “leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.” On Friday (March...

