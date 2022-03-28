Police: Anne Arundel County deputy suspended, accused of DUI in unmarked police car

A 24-year-old Middlesex County woman was found with more than 450 bags of heroin when she was pulled over for driving under the influence in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Holly Saeger, of New Brunswick, was stopped by Patrolman Gregory Zytko in Flemington around 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, local...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The second Florence County deputy in a week has been arrested for driving under the influence. Around 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Florence officers were sent to the area of Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road for calls of an unconscious driver in the roadway. The driver...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly robbing a Khol’s store in the Hazel Dell area of Vancouver Saturday, taking off in a stolen car, and then shooting at Clark County deputies. Police arrested Joshua Young and Rashawn Anderson on Saturday. According to Vancouver police,...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver’s car and fleeing deputies who tried to pull them over. Marion County deputies said there were two pizzas in the backseat when they arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
New details have been released about the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. Missouri teen Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday when he boarded the Orlando FreeFall ride, a 430-foot drop tower, around 11 p.m.
An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle. Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot."Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called...
The leader of the truck convoy currently camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland called on his followers to "flood 911" with calls about angry drivers if the Maryland State Police don't help them. Brian Brase, the Ohio trucker organising the protesters, fielded complaints after one of the drivers claimed he took a day off driving after a group of girls flipped him the middle finger. “We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” a driver said, according toThe Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo, who has been following developments...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A double tragedy struck a family Wednesday when police say a young man shot and killed his father in a hospital parking lot before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
Police said the victim, 39-year-old Kintrell McEachern Sr., was shot multiple times and as he lay dying in the parking lot at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, his son, 24-year-old Kintrell McEachern Jr., drove off.
Radio transmissions among first responders revealed that the shooting happened in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. and that the son left the...
COTULLA, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – An 18-wheeler with more than 60 undocumented migrants inside the tanker trailer led deputies on a chaotic car chase in Texas, police said. The vehicle pursuit happened late on Sunday night in La Salle County. The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Dimmit County...
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities.
Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker.
A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities.
There was an argument before the shooting—and two men may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said.
“There was a dispute between the victims of the shooting and the shooters,” Anne...
FREDERICK, Md. — A man suspected of driving under the influence, is in the hospital after he was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy early Friday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the Kingsbrook neighborhood of Frederick. Residents said they're grateful it...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve learned more about the criminal charge that led to Monday’s resignation of a deputy in Aiken County, S.C. Deputy Justin Rutland was arrested last weekend in Savannah, according to the Georgia State Patrol. He was charged with driving under the influence and failure...
COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, Collingdale police are looking for two men believed to have been involved in an armed carjacking. Investigators say they held up the victim at gunpoint in the area of Sharon Avenue and MacDade Boulevard.
One drove off with the victim’s gray Audi AS4, while the other left in a Lexus SUV.
Police say they were last seen heading towards Sharon Hill.
Anyone with information is asked to call Collingdale police.
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Fulton Police Department said it arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday morning. According to a news release, officers on patrol tried to make contact with two vehicles parked at the Morgan Soccer Complex shortly before 3 a.m. Police said both vehicles started to drive
