Mika Brzezinski slams Will Smith’s Oscar smack: Jada ‘can take care of herself’

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski spilled some hot tea Monday morning: “Empowered” Jada Pinkett Smith does not need a slap-happy male savior.

Brzezinski has condemned Oscar winner Will Smith’s Sunday night spectacle, in which he infamously smacked funny guy Chris Rock over a divisive Jada joke at the 2022 Academy Awards.

For those who’ve been living under a pop culture rock, the incident occurred after Rock, 57, cracked a bald wisecrack about Smith’s actress wife , who’s been open about her ongoing struggle with alopecia. In response, Smith, 53, who had just won the Best Actor Oscar for his work in “King Richard,” strolled onto the stage and slapped the comic across the face — before taking a seat and warning Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Brzezinski, 54, for one, didn’t take kindly to Smith’s fight knighting, insisting that his soulmate was more than capable of defending herself, the Wrap reported.

“Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the most empowered, helpful to women, women that I’ve ever, you know, seen out there in front,” Brzezinski said on Monday’s episode. “She is strong; she’s beautiful; she shares a lot of vulnerable stories during her ‘Red Table Talks.'”

The political commenter continued, “She goes where no one has the guts to go. She can take care of herself, thank you, No. 1.”

In general, Brzezinski deemed it “disappointing” that Smith decided to react to words with violence, saying: “Will Smith had a long time to think about what he was doing as he was walking up on that stage, and I just don’t know how it still came to that.”

“[It was] a terrible display. Especially with everything that we’re covering in the world,” the journalist added, presumably in reference to Russia’s ongoing invasion of the Ukraine.

Brezinski concluded her soap box session by chastising the “Ali” actor over his post-punch mea culpa , which she claimed left out a crucial party.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.FilmMagicSmith has come under fire for cracking Chris Rock after the comic made a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.Getty ImagesMika Brzezinski attends Forbes x Know Your Value 50 Over 50 on Dec. 15, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images see also

“Did he apologize to Chris Rock in his apology ?” she inquired. “Did anyone catch that? Did I miss it? Did he not include it? He didn’t apologize to the man he hit, he assaulted on stage?”

Indeed, Will Smith’s Academy Awards smackdown has divided the public with many mainstream figures deeming it totally inappropriate to punch someone over a punchline.

“So upsetting – on every level – bravo to Chris Rock – for not eviscerating will smith – which he could do any day of the week – he walked away – bravo from a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman,” tweeted comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 60.

“Today” show host Craig Melvin recently came under fire after claiming that the star’s “Chris Rocking” aided “this long-held perception… that men of color can’t control their rage and anger.”

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. FilmMagic

However, others praised the “Hancock” actor for doing what they perceived as defending his wife’s honor.

In a since-deleted Tweet, left-leaning Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who reportedly suffers from alopecia, wrote , “#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

Pinkett Smith has been public about her battle with alopecia. Getty Images for Vanity Fair