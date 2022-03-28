ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

East Windsor man arrested on weapons charge

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 18 hours ago
An abandoned satchel in a shopping cart led to charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property being filed against a 74-year-old...

Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
