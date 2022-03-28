ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Out-of-control Texas wildfire burns over 17,000 acres

By FOX Weather
 1 day ago

CORYELL, Tex. – Firefighters are battling a 17,267-acre wildfire which is still 0% contained said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The blaze, in a remote area of Fort Hood, is a combination of three fires that burned together Sunday. Authorities are calling this the Crittenburg Complex Fire .

The City of Flat was forced to evacuate Sunday afternoon, but residents were allowed to go back home by evening. Emergency officials asked that residents of Flat, Fort Gates and Gatesville be prepared to evacuate at any time though.

Fort Hood Emergency Services is working with the Texas A&M Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife resources to slow the spread. Currently, East and West Range Roads are closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

On Sunday Fort Hood hit 89 degrees with the relative humidity as low as 10%.  Winds gusted up to 30 mph. The normal high this time of year is 74 degrees.

The NWS in Fort Worth reported that smoke extended 50 miles north. Their satellite caught smoke from the three fires before they merged.

Satellite fire detection is showing 3 wildfires occurring: two small fires near Iredell in Bosque county and Crawford in McLennan county. The largest is on Fort Hood grounds in an uninhabited area – but it is moving N/NE toward highway 36 where it may impact structures. #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/EB13IdIB4x

— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 27, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Crews are getting a better hand on the Das Goat Fire in Medina County Texas. The fire blackened over 1,000 acres west of San Antonio. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is now 50% contained.

The fire destroyed three homes and prompted Governor Greg Abbott to declare a disaster in the county.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the #DasGoatFire [NOTAM: FDC 2/9678, https://t.co/zzMmn5wXq4 ]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. pic.twitter.com/lkNgTDIz6l

— Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS)
March 27, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A large area of Texas remains under an elevated Fire Weather Watch through Monday due to forecast low humidity, high winds and warm temperatures.

Comments / 0

