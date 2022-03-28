ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas ranks 9th most stressed state, according to new study

By Tyler Manning
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, are you okay? New information from a new WalletHub study shows that Texas is the 9th most stressed state in the nation in 2022.

WalletHub compared all 50 states, including Washington D.C. based on 41 key metrics related to stress to rank which states are the best and worst places to achieve a more relaxing life.

According to another survey from WalletHub, one in three Americans sometimes feel so stressed from the COVID-19 pandemic, they are unable to make basic decisions.

More key findings from the study regarding Texas:

  • 1 st – Avg. Hours Worked per Week
  • 11 th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health
  • 5 th – Median Credit Score
  • 30 th – Housing Affordability
  • 13 th – % of Population Living in Poverty
  • 25 th – Divorce Rate
  • 11 th – Crime Rate per Capita
  • 23 rd – Psychologists per Capita

Here are the 10 most stressed states, according to their study:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Nevada
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Arkansas
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Texas
  10. Tennessee

Here are the least stressed states:

41. New Jersey
42. Nebraska
43. Massachusetts
44. North Dakota
45. Hawaii
46. New Hampshire
47. Wisconsin
48. South Dakota
19. Minnesota
50. Utah

For the full report, visit WalletHub’s website.

