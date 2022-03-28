Texas ranks 9th most stressed state, according to new study

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, are you okay? New information from a new WalletHub study shows that Texas is the 9th most stressed state in the nation in 2022.

WalletHub compared all 50 states, including Washington D.C. based on 41 key metrics related to stress to rank which states are the best and worst places to achieve a more relaxing life.

According to another survey from WalletHub, one in three Americans sometimes feel so stressed from the COVID-19 pandemic, they are unable to make basic decisions.

More key findings from the study regarding Texas:

1 st – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

– Avg. Hours Worked per Week 11 th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health 5 th – Median Credit Score

– Median Credit Score 30 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 13 th – % of Population Living in Poverty

– % of Population Living in Poverty 25 th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 11 th – Crime Rate per Capita

– Crime Rate per Capita 23 rd – Psychologists per Capita

Here are the 10 most stressed states, according to their study:

Louisiana Nevada New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tennessee

Here are the least stressed states:

41. New Jersey

42. Nebraska

43. Massachusetts

44. North Dakota

45. Hawaii

46. New Hampshire

47. Wisconsin

48. South Dakota

19. Minnesota

50. Utah

For the full report, visit WalletHub’s website.

