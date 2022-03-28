ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford, Christian McCaffrey party with Olivia Culpo at 2022 Oscars bash

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly ‘s memorable offseason kept rolling this weekend.

The longtime couple attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday, a little over a month after Stafford, 34, and the Rams defeated the Bengals in the Super Bowl .

Both dressed in black attire, the Staffords met up with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey inside the bash, along with his girlfriend of nearly three years, Olivia Culpo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcGWd_0es0uSyI00
Matthew and Kelly Stafford partied at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar bash with Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey on Sunday, March 27, 2022WireImage for Vanity Fair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eunOE_0es0uSyI00 Stafford’s appearance at the Oscars party comes a little more than a month after he and the Rams won the Super Bowl in February 2022Getty Images

The foursome posed for photos, with McCaffrey, 25, sporting a black tux while the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, 29, wore a pink off-the-shoulder number.

Throughout the night, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey since 2019 — posted a collection of photos and videos from the Oscars bash on her Instagram Story. In one clip, McCaffrey is seen smiling and moving his head to “Sweet Dreams.”

“I know the nights heading in a good direction when I see this small move,” Culpo quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtEXt_0es0uSyI00
McCaffrey and Culpo share a kiss on the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022WireImage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NC1UX_0es0uSyI00 Culpo posted a video of McCaffrey from inside the Oscars bash on Sunday, March 27, 2022Instagram/Olivia Culpo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnWyv_0es0uSyI00
McCaffrey plays during a Carolina-Washington game in November 2021Getty Images

Earlier in the night, McCaffrey and Culpo shared a kiss on the red carpet before making their way inside the party.

Although Kelly didn’t share any snaps from inside the soiree on her social media page, the “Morning After” podcast host did say the Vanity Fair bash is “something [she’ll] never forget.”

In addition to Stafford, a fellow Super Bowl-winning quarterback was also in attendance at Sunday’s party: newly minted Bronco Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SleCx_0es0uSyI00
Ciara and Russell Wilson also attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Wilson, who played in Seattle for the first 10 years of his NFL career, was traded to Denver earlier this month in what has been one of the wildest quarterback moves this offseason.

