ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Rutherford County man found dead on Poole Knobs Island

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1U0G_0es0u47L00

Bobby Campbell was reported missing on Tuesday, March 22 to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Since the initial missing person's report was filed for Campbell, deputies walked the area near his home on Weakley Lane looking for him every day. The search included the K9 units as well as drones.

According to police, 53-year-old Campbell was found deceased on Poole Knobs Island Sunday, March 27 by campers in the area. Detective Christian Wrather reported that the body was found near the Poole Knobs Recreation Area Boat Ramp.

Campbell was transported to the Rutherford County Medical Examiner's office. Wrather notified Campbell's family.

Detective Wrather gave a statement on the incident, "No signs of foul play were observed."

Sergeant Bryant Gregory reported that deputies were called to the scene on Sunday morning alongside La Vergne Police Department, La Vergne Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service's Special Operations Response Team and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Members of the La Vergne Fire Department and Deputy Andrew Quintal traveled to the island on a TWRA boat and the campers took them to the body.

Sergeant Gregory commented on the discovery, "Deputy Quintal was familiar with the missing person case involving Bobby Campbell and confirmed the body to be him."

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tennessee#Twra
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
MEMPHIS, TN
98.1 KHAK

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL News

Man found dead near burning car in Wayne County

Pikeville, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found dead early Saturday morning next to a burning car. A news release from the sheriff’s office states the Patetown Volunteer Fire Department received a call to a vehicle fire around 2:55 a.m. Saturday on N.C. Highway 111 North near the Longbranch River.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WREG

Family waiting for justice after man is killed on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021. “This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said. Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy