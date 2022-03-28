ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daisy May Cooper screws up an eviction notice as bailiffs try to throw her out of her flat in scenes for her new comedy drama Rain Dogs in Bristol

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Daisy May Cooper was seen getting evicted as she filmed scenes for her new BBC comedy drama Rain Dogs in Bristol on Monday.

The 35-year-old star can be seen with two bailiffs who handed her an eviction notice while standing on a balcony.

The award-winning actress casually screwed up and threw the eviction notice over the sixth floor balcony of the flats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRxnT_0es0tS0V00
Evicted: Daisy May Cooper, 35, was seen getting evicted as she filmed scenes for her new BBC comedy drama Rain Dogs in Bristol on Monday

Daisy could be seen sporting a black leather jacket and large hoop earrings as she carried her belongings out in a large bin bag.

She styled her signature blonde tresses in a new chic bob as she got into character as Costello Jones.

The Cirencester-born star rose to prominence when she created the comedy series This Country alongside her brother Charlie.

She accessorised with a fluffy brown bag on her arm for the eight episode shoot.

Rain Dogs, is written by Cash Carraway and sees Daisy star as the young single mum, living with her ten year-old daughter in the brutal lonely landscape of austerity Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFnDE_0es0tS0V00
In character: The award winning actress looked every part professional as she casually screwed up and threw the eviction notice over the sixth floor balcony of the flats

The star was joined on set by her on-screen daughter Fleur Tashjian.

On Thursday, Daisy sparked engagement speculation as she kissed her new man, private chef Ryan Weymouth while wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

The couple put on a loved up display as he accompanied her as she arrived on the set in Bristol.

The loved-up pair linked arms as they strolled along before pausing to share a kiss in the sunshine.

Daisy and Ryan went Instagram official in December, when he posted a snap of them cuddled up on a sofa.

The couple made their red carpet debut earlier this month as they stepped out publicly together for the first time at London 's O2 Academy Brixton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeVXj_0es0tS0V00
Action: The star looked shocked as two bailiffs handed her an eviction notice while standing on a balcony filming the BBC comedy drama

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rain Dogs FIRST LOOK: Daisy May Cooper flashes a thumbs up in a brown leather jacket as production kicks off... after being compared by fans to a doorstep thief in CCTV footage

Daisy May Cooper gave onlookers a thumbs up as she filmed scenes for her new BBC comedy drama Rain Dogs in Bristol on Monday. The actress, 35, kept things casual in a brown leather jacket which she teamed up with a red plaid shirt and a black top on the first day of the eight episode shoot.
MOVIES
Deadline

Filming Kicks Off On BBC/ HBO’s ‘Rain Dogs’ From New Writer Cash Carraway, Starring Daisy May Cooper

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO has come on board to co-produce BBC’s Rain Dogs from new writer Cash Carraway. This Country’s Daisy May Cooper plays the lead in the project, which has started filming in Bristol, UK. The show from Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films stars Cooper as writer and single mother Costello Jones, whose love for her daughter and passionate friendships are thwarted by poverty and prejudice. Jack Farthing, Fleur Tashjiian and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo also feature in the eight-parter, which is written and exec produced by emerging voice Carraway. The commission came on a slate of BBC shows from...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy May Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Wedding#Cash Carraway
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Emerald Green Deep-V Gown On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos

Lady Gaga stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the event in which she’s nominated for an award for her role in ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga, 35, looked incredible at the 2022 British Academy of Film Awards on March 13! The singer and actress turned heads in an Old Hollywood inspired mermaid style dress by Ralph Lauren. The deep green velvet gown included a sexy plunge cut, showing off a diamond and emerald necklace by Tiffany & Co. which matched the brand’s “Schlumberger” bracelet. She looked every bit the movie star as she accessorized with a black ostrich feather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Emma Watson Takes the Red Carpet in Sinuous Beaded Pumps & Plunging Tulle Dress at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Emma Watson stepped out in two more styles for BAFTA events yesterday. The “Bling Ring” actress attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday after attending a pre-award show dinner the night before. Watson hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Rebel Wilson, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek. Watson donned a black and white dress from Oscar de la Renta. The top portion of the gown featured a black halter neckline while the bottom portion featured white fluffy tulle material and a high-low silhouette. Watson added sparkly drop earrings to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ariana DeBose Pops in Yellow High-Slit Corset Dress With Bedazzled Flowers & Red Heels at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose is celebrating in style today in London after winning a BAFTA for best supporting actress, an honor for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.” The star arrived on the red carpet looking stunning in a yellow corset dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a slit running up the thigh. The dress was adorned with red, bedazzled flowers, cinched to the side for a draped silhouette. The burgundy in the actress’ dress was mirrored in her shoes, DeBose opting for a pair of sandals to finish things off. DeBose kept...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Baftas 2022: Best dressed stars from Lady Gaga to Sebastian Stan

Red carpets are back, baby, and this year a slew of stars descended on the red carpet outside of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2022 Baftas.As well as being the first full-capacity Baftas since the beginning of the pandemic, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the British Academy Film Awards.Last year’s event was more subdued, as many nominees and winners appeared via video call rather than in-person.The Baftas celebrate the best in film, both British and internationally, and this year the sci-fi saga Dune led the pack of nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog and...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

One Of The Coolest Oscars Looks Of All Time Inspired Jessie Buckley’s Erdem Gown

Jessie Buckley and designer Erdem Moralıoğlu hatched their plan for her 2022 Oscars look over breakfast at The Wolseley in London, along with Jessie’s stylist Rose Forde. Forde was a guest at Erdem’s autumn/winter 2022 show at Sadler’s Wells in February, and the collection would ultimately inspire Buckley’s look for one of the most important nights in her career to date. The star of The Lost Daughter, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, lit up the red carpet in a simple and fluid gown that pays homage to screen sirens of the 1920s and ’30s, while also nodding to the undone minimalism that defined the end of the 20th century.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy