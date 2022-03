TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money. According to the Better Business Bureau, criminals are posing as Microsoft, Comcast, Norton and Dell employees. They will contact you with an urgent message that your computer has been compromised. They'll say they can fix the problem if you allow them remote access to your computer and you pay a fee.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO