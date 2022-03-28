ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb County, TX

Commissioners to hear fairground updates, agreement with ICE on funds

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3xts_0es0sc3w00
Pictured is the Webb County Commissioner's Court during a meeting on March 14, 2022. Commissioners approved to enter into negotiations to develop a public-private partnership for the county’s participation as project sponsor of International Bridge 4/5 to be located between Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. (Courtesy / Webb County)

The discussions and updates regarding the Webb County Fairgrounds project will continue Monday during the Webb County Commissioners Court. Additional items to discuss include a de-obligation agreement regarding ICE, reimbursements from the 2021 State Criminal Alien Assistance Program and two potential proclamations.

As per the last meeting, project engineer Judd Gilpin said that after the approval of the site, work could be expedited. But he let the commissioners know that changes would still be able to be made.

As for the upcoming meeting, Gilpin told the commissioners that a soil evaluation can be expected this Monday. As per the last LMT report, asphalt millings are planned to be added to the fair and rodeo service areas, with further plans to be discussed in the next several meetings.

According to the agenda, the commissioners will meet to discuss an amendment to the interlocal agreement with ICE over the Laredo Processing Center regarding excess funds totaling $4,682.06. There will be no impact to the Webb general fund.

As for the SCAAP grant for reimbursement, the agenda stated that the grant will provide a small percentage of the incurred correctional officer salary costs associated with detaining undocumented criminals who had at least one felony or two misdemeanor convictions between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The county agenda stated that immigration matters, including illegal immigration, are constitutionally established as existing under the legal jurisdiction and regulation of the federal government. But state prisons and local detention facilities, such as the Webb County Jail, incur significant costs incarcerating individuals who illegally immigrate and who commit crimes in the United States. This includes but is not limited to supervision, housing, feeding, clothing, any medical and transportation expenses, and other associated detention costs.

The county will also discuss proclamations for the month of April as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Prevention Month and World Autism Awareness Month.

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina sponsored Autism Awareness Month and proposed to commemorate it by lighting up the Webb County Courthouse blue for the month of April. According to the Autism Society organization, Autism is a complex, lifelong developmental condition that typically appears during early childhood and can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships and self-regulation.

And according to the Prevent Child Abuse organization, April was designated National Child Abuse Prevention month in 1983 to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect. They state that a safe, stable and nurturing environment can have a proven positive effect on brain development.

They state that multiple communities can get involved including:

  • Business leaders can recognize that supporting families and children will lead to economic growth.
  • Policymakers can reduce the hurdles faced by families who need support and resources.
  • Faith communities can open up their spaces for parent and youth activities.
  • Organizations that host families and young people can train staff on how to recognize, respond to, and prevent child abuse and neglect.
  • Educators can be more attuned to noticing if something seems wrong with a student and follow-up.
  • Friends and neighbors can pay closer attention and help with the social isolation some parents may experience.

Anyone who thinks a parent should seek support can share the helpline number 1-800-CHILDREN (244-5373).

