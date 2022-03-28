ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dr. Laura Merrifield Wilson Selected for Indianapolis Business Journal’s 2022 Forty Under 40 List

University of Indianapolis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Laura Merrifield Wilson, was selected by the Indianapolis Business Journal for their 2022 Forty Under 40 list. This list highlights rising stars in Indianapolis’s metro area. In addition to teaching at...

news.uindy.edu

