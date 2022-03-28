ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Man killed after argument near food truck in East Los Angeles turns into gun battle

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

Police say a man was killed Sunday night after an argument with another man turned into a gun battle near a food truck in East Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 5500 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, the deputies found a man lying unresponsive in the street.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the man had "exchanged words on the sidewalk" with the suspect near a food truck, when both of them started shooting at each other. The man ran from the scene for a short distance before collapsing, while the suspect jumped into a nearby dark-colored pickup truck and was last seen speeding away westbound on Whittier Boulevard.

Both the suspect and the murder weapon are outstanding, and investigators have not released a description of him.

It's unclear if the two men knew each other prior to the shooting, which is being investigated as gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

