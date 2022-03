Boston is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami when the Celtics (47-29) and the Heat (48-28) meet on March 30, 2022. The game's over/under is set at 214.5. The Celtics fell 115-112 to the Raptors in their last contest on Monday. Marcus Smart totaled a team-high 28 points in the loss. They covered the spread as 8.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 210.5 point total. The Heat defeated the Kings 123-100 and covered the spread as 13.5-point favorites, while going over the 217.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 27 points to propel them to the victory.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO