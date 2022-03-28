ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

2 more SWFL players each win $1 million on 'Gold Rush'

By WFTX Digital Team
fox4now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two more Southwest Florida players struck gold on Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in recent weeks. David Romano, 53, of Naples, and Rogeria Campbell, 27, of Fort Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize...

