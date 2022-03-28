Mohave County Sheriff’s Office involved in police shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mesquite police made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop. Police found two propane tanks they say looked different from each other. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a car, with one passenger, committed a traffic violation and was pulled over. Officers said the suspects told them they were going camping but say they never saw any cooking gear in the car.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management released new details on what led to a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured. BLM spokesman John Asselin said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. March 17 on BLM-managed land off State Route 147 near the entrance of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in connection to a 2017 shooting that he allegedly committed when he was 16 years old, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Martin Napoles was arrested on March 21 in connection with a shooting from Dec. 1, 2017 at the Oasis Landing Apartments at 4000 E. Bonanza Road near Sandhill.
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with multiple tire slashings at a senior living community. According to an arrest report, Don Tibsy, 36, was taken into custody on 10th Street near Sahara Avenue, where he was arguing with someone whose tires had been slashed.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since since summer 2021 was found dead Thursday in the Arizona desert. Bullhead City Police said they responded to a call of human remains March 24 in a desert area east of Desert Foothills Boulevard. BCP said...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California couple said their dog was stolen at gunpoint while visiting Las Vegas. The couple said they were reportedly sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a Target store on Spring Mountain and Rainbow with the windows down when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury in Franklin County has declined to bring criminal charges against three Columbus police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old murder suspect in 2020. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, the grand jury reviewed the Feb. 20, 2020 shooting death...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A senior living community has been hit hard by someone repeatedly slashing tires of cars parked on the property. Surveillance video shows a man using what’s thought to be an ice pick and puncturing tires. Replacing tires is an extra cost many seniors on a fixed income can’t afford.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a report of a person with a gun west of the Las Vegas Strip. About 3:08 p.m. on March 24, authorities were called to the 5400 block of W. Sahara Avenue near Lindell Road. Video captured from a neighboring...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a grandmother is back in police custody after she didn’t show for a court hearing. Marsha Byrd is accused of speeding on the shoulder while driving impaired and crashing...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the southwest valley. Police were called to the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue near Robindale Road and Torrey Pines Drive around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, March 25. Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...
Strong winds topple sign, crushing car near Eastern Avenue, Warm Springs Road. No one was hurt after a sign was toppled by heavy winds near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road, but one driver's vehicle may have been totaled. Southern Nevada sees wind, rain and dust storms. Updated: 5 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reporting deadly action taken by law enforcement in El Paso County was justified. In early September of 2021 deputies were called to a neighborhood just north of Peyton on the report of a suicidal man who was armed with a gun. The man was in an area close to Gollihar Court. Members of the BHCON Unit were also called. BHCON personnel are specially trained to handle mental health calls. An hours-long standoff happened when the suicidal man didn’t listen to commands and requests by authorities.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday for allegedly robbing two banks and seven other businesses at gunpoint over a two month period, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials say 61-year-old Alcede Molyer Melonson Jr. was arrested on...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue team members combed through rugged terrain near Lake Mead looking for any clues of a woman missing since 2019. Anique Beauregard, 41, went missing in September of 2019. She was last scene in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.
