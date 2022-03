Two upcoming meetings will give residents the chance to hear updates about the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage Study in southern Centre County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with the Federal Highway Administration, will host meetings from 3-8 p.m. April 5 and 6 to update residents on the data collection efforts, traffic analyses, and Build Alternative corridor refinements. The meetings will be held at the Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg on April 5 and at the Centre Hall Fire Station, 134 N. Witmer Ave., Centre Hall, on April 6.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO