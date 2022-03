With over three decades in the music industry under his belt, Too $hort has seen it all. He's climbed the charts, toured the world, watched as his songs and albums have turned into classics, and has engaged in a Rap beef or two. As Hip Hop evolves with the help of social media, the way the tensions between artists are communicated has also shifted. The egging on of fans and trolls can intensify animosity, and while visiting Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Short Dog dropped a few thoughts on Rap beefs of today.

HIP HOP ・ 6 DAYS AGO