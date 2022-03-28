ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Invested $100 In Apple 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 27.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.78%. Currently, Apple...

Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Short Selling Coinbase Stock (COIN) – Here’s Why

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Apple, Microsoft, Bitcoin Cash And Ethereum

Cleveland-Cliffs supplies steel to the automotive industry in North America. The company employs approximately 26,000 people in the U.S. and Canada. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF is known as a global leader in flat-rolled steel production, and over the past year has delivered eye-popping returns for investors. Since March 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs stock’s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

Shares of Tesla shot up Monday after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years. said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of shares outstanding. The request will be made at its 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting expected in October.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Was Crushing the Market This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Hardly for the first time in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Snapshot Of Tesla's 'S3XY' Models

It’s been said that Elon Musk sells his cars with a splash of Freud. He keeps things sexy — or S3XY, because he failed to win the "Model E" trademark from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and resorted to using "3" instead. That S.3.X.Y. lineup is almost complete...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cathie Wood Stock Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Although Cathie Wood's flagship fund, the Ark Innovation...
STOCKS

