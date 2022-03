As part of enhancing access to a 49-acre “pop up” site devoted to ag exports, the Agriculture Department said it would pay up to $400 per container to help cover the additional logistical costs of pre-positioning containers with U.S.-grown agricultural commodities at the site. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also called on ocean carriers on Friday to offer better service to agricultural exporters rather than carrying empty containers to Asia.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO