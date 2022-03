One of the scariest things I remember is how I felt the very first time I heard someone say "Life's too short" It truly is. You hear people say that a lot and you never give it that much thought until a loved one passes away. My mom had a birthday today, she would have been 83 years old, she's been gone now for almost 12 years, and there is not a day that goes by that I don't dream of having another chance to be with her. To talk about anything, to go for a walk, to take all the millions of wasted moments I took for granted, and to have her here.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO