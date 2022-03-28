ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home founder Dr. Donald Mack dies

KTBS
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Local pediatrician and founder of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home, Dr. Donald Mack, has died. Mack stepped away from his role at the forefront of the project over the last few years due to health issues. Dr. Mack's connection to St. Jude started in...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Telegraph

Mr. Vanderquack completes St. Jude mission

GLEN CARBON - Mr. Vanderquack has returned from his 195-day journey a little worse for the wear, but his mission - to raise money for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - has been accomplished. The 20-inch plush duck with a GPS unit sewed into it was the creation of East Alton resident Lisa Unverzagt. Mr. Vanderquack's journey started Sept. 3, 2021, and came to a close Saturday at Cassens Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon after accomplishing his goal of visiting all 50 states by Jeep convoy. "Mr. Vanderquack came home (Thursday) night, and he doesn't look as fresh as he did when he left," Unverzagt said. "But he's been on the road for 195 days. "He has been in the seat of 590 Jeeps and thousands have joined his convoy across the United States," she said. "He's been to Alaska, and he's been to Hawaii, and he's gone 47,000 miles in the seat of a Jeep."
ALTON, IL
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Bossier City, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
City
Bossier City, LA
FOX40

Four Ukrainian children arrive at St. Jude for cancer treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Ukrainian children who are battling cancer have arrived in Memphis for cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The four children were transported to St. Jude to seek ongoing treatment that was interrupted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the hospital said in a statement. The U.S. Department of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crowds Will Flock to Huge Plant Sale Coming to Shreveport Bossier

Springtime is here and you might be thinking about getting out in the yard and doing some planting. If that is you, put this date on your calendar. On Saturday April 2, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale from 8am until noon at the Red River Research Center, at 262 Research Road in Bossier City. This is just off of Highway 71 just south of Parkway High School.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Jude#Dream Home#U S#Childhood Cancer#La Local#Ktbs Kpxj
KTBS

Water in gas confirmed at Circle K in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Agriculture and Forestry confirms there was water in the gas at the Circle K on Youree Drive on Wednesday. It was detected in the regular, plus and super grades. Tests of the diesel fuel are pending lab results. All affected pumps remain red tagged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTTS

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here at Everything Country 94.7 KTTS, we know just how important it is to look out for one-another. One of the ways that we do that is by supporting charities that protect the most vulnerable members of our community, like our good friends at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
LIFESTYLE
MyArkLaMiss

St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 11:32 AM, the St. Jude Dream Home Tickets is sold out. The Ark-La-Miss has raise $800,000 in a record of five weeks. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket for this great cause! UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, there are less […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WAFB.com

GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Monday night on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft. According to St. Jude, the families were in Poland where they were triaged and sent to cancer centers across Europe, Canada...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

“Raise Your Voice” concert to benefit St. Jude’s

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rebrand will throw “Raise Your Voice” on March 19th at the Princess Theatre in Harriman, TN. a charity concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On March 19th the Princess Theatre in Harriman will play host to “Raise Your Voice” a charity...
WJBF

First Lady Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian children at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to make a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee in a visit expected to include meetings with doctors and patients, including Ukrainian children fleeing the war with their families. The White House said Biden’s afternoon visit to the Memphis hospital is the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy