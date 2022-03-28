ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Local woman buys hair salon at risk of closing, saves jobs of colleagues

By Jeddy Johnson
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btOj1_0es0qoaE00

When the hairstylists at 865 West were at risk of losing their jobs, Monica Dwyer of Bloomfield Hills stepped up.

“This wasn’t gonna be a place," she said. "If it was somebody else was—I don't even know if it would have been a salon.”

The previous owner of the shop, which was under a different name at the time, made the decision to move out of state for other endeavors.

But without an owner, all staff members were at risk of finding a new place to work.

“Which nobody wanted,” Dwyer said.

So she decided to step up, using her personal savings to buy out the business.

She bought the salon in November of 2021, right in the midst of the pandemic.

"And it was a hard few months, you know," she said.

But Dwyer says it was an investment risk worth taking because it ensured that she and her colleagues had a place to stay.

“My prayers were answered,” hairstylist Sabah Hichme said.

She and Dwyer have been working together for more than 15 years. She says she's thankful for Dwyer's leadership.

“One of my favorite people is going to be my boss,” Hichme said.

Stylists at 865 West can do all things hair including extensions, balayage, highlights, and hair cuts.

Dwyer and employees describe 865 West as a welcoming place for both men and women. The shop is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 865 W Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302.

“You name it, we got you covered,” Dwyer said.

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an evening receptionist. Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon. Starting pay is $9.50 per hour. Pay advancements based on performance. Resumes can be emailed to uniquesalon07@gmail.com or dropped off in...
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Hair Stylists#Hair Extensions#New Place
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

New owner of Oakland Mall in Troy announces plans for revitalization, name change

TROY, Mich. – The parking lot at Oakland Mall may never be as full as it once was, but the mall’s new owner said he has plans to improve. In recent years, when long-standing malls have come under new ownership the plans have often involved demolition. Oakland Mall’s new owner, Mario Kiezi, 31, said he is more interested in a renovation. He plans to bring foot traffic back to the mall.
TROY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
The Oakland Press

Downtown Royal Oak bars, restaurants face new rules for street patios

Bars and restaurants in downtown Royal Oak started putting up street patios with tents and igloos after the COVID-19 pandemic got underway two years ago, but the city is moving to better regulate the outdoor customer service areas. Street patios with tents were first allowed “when restrictions on indoor dining...
ROYAL OAK, MI
TechRadar

Hot Tools Pro Signature Salon Ionic AC motor hair dryer review

The Hot Tools Pro Signature Salon Ionic AC motor hair dryer is powerful and fast for drying hair, while also helping to reduce frizz. It’s comfortable to use, plus the UK version comes with a dual plug, which is good news for travellers. However, it lacks a premium finish, the cable is shorter-than-average, and the filter can’t be removed, which makes it more difficult to clean.
HAIR CARE
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependable Yard Person. This position requires a pleasant disposition with no lifting restrictions. Knowledge of building materials is a plus. Stop in at their office at 29227 Route 66, Lucinda PA 16235 to discuss salary and available benefits. Copyright © 2022...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor. This position reports to the Production Manager. Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available. Qualifications:. Proven leadership experience. Management skills. Time Management. Some construction...
JOBS
Salon

10 budget-friendly Costco products with cult followings

Shopping at Costco is always an experience. Aside from the perks of membership-only deals and a literal warehouse's worth of every grocery store item you can think of, there's something to be said about buying the most beloved mainstream food and drink in bulk. But over the years, less attention...
SHOPPING
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy