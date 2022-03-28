Local woman buys hair salon at risk of closing, saves jobs of colleagues

When the hairstylists at 865 West were at risk of losing their jobs, Monica Dwyer of Bloomfield Hills stepped up.

“This wasn’t gonna be a place," she said. "If it was somebody else was—I don't even know if it would have been a salon.”

The previous owner of the shop, which was under a different name at the time, made the decision to move out of state for other endeavors.

But without an owner, all staff members were at risk of finding a new place to work.

“Which nobody wanted,” Dwyer said.

So she decided to step up, using her personal savings to buy out the business.

She bought the salon in November of 2021, right in the midst of the pandemic.

"And it was a hard few months, you know," she said.

But Dwyer says it was an investment risk worth taking because it ensured that she and her colleagues had a place to stay.

“My prayers were answered,” hairstylist Sabah Hichme said.

She and Dwyer have been working together for more than 15 years. She says she's thankful for Dwyer's leadership.

“One of my favorite people is going to be my boss,” Hichme said.

Stylists at 865 West can do all things hair including extensions, balayage, highlights, and hair cuts.

Dwyer and employees describe 865 West as a welcoming place for both men and women. The shop is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 865 W Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302.

“You name it, we got you covered,” Dwyer said.