ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Reacts to Chris Rock, Will Smith Oscars Incident

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzyBq_0es0qiHs00

The tennis legend shared her reaction shortly after the wild Oscars moment.

Following Will Smith’s open-handed slap of Chris Rock that captivated the entertainment world on Sunday night, reactions to the incident flooded social media.

Tennis star Serena Williams, who was in attendance at the event, offered her reaction on her personal Instagram page.

After she recorded a shocked face with no initial words to describe the incident, Williams spoke about what she did at the moment that Smith smacked Rock.

“I just sat down,” Williams said following witnessing the incident live in person.

Smith apologized to the academy after winning an Oscar for best actor for his role in King Richard.

“I want to apologize to the academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,“ Smith said. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people. ... Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.”

Sunday marked Smith’s first win at the Oscars as he portrayed Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Comments / 36

Albert
1d ago

Once Again the American Justice System has exposed itself speaking loud and clear that depending on race, religion, sexual orientation, religion, or income there are different rules for different people for the exact same conduct. Will Smith committed a crime on national TV and in front of hundreds of people m. Chris Rock don’t have to press charges. A criminal act was committed in front of hundreds of witnesses along with millions watching it on TV. I have a 9 year old grandson so should l tell him it’s okay to assault someone when they say something you don’t like or agree with? What about the millions of kids who look up to Will Smith what’s the message that they will take in if he’s not held responsible for his illegal actions? People are actually taking sides on this pathetic act but last I checked if you willing assault a person and it’s not self defense that’s a crime.

Reply(3)
13
JulioLibertino
1d ago

My gut instinct is, it has been staged. Maybe not, but that just all seemed staged. Even the slap was very “Hollywood” style.

Reply(3)
8
Heather Speyer-Rainbolt
1d ago

How are you gonna preach peace after attacking someone? Jada is beautiful with or without hair. what he did was unnecessary.

Reply(4)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Will Smith reveals why Venus and Serena Williams didn't give their blessing for King Richard at first

Will Smith is having an incredible time during awards season thanks to his critically acclaimed role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard - and is up for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard. However, the film wasn't initially met with support from Venus and Serena - and Will revealed why the pair waited until they watched the movie to give it their blessing.
TENNIS
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

58K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy