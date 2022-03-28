ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Elevated fire risk in Baltimore area on Monday, snow showers possible

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service says there is an elevated fire risk in the Baltimore area on Monday.

Forecasters say there is a risk of rapid fire spread on Monday afternoon through early evening, especially across portions of central Virginia.

Snow showers are also possible on Monday along and west of I-95 through northernmost Virginia, eastern West Virginia, and central/western Maryland.

Warmer road temperatures should mitigate impacts, except for Garrett & western Allegany Counties, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham, MD
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It's nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

