ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, IA

Single-vehicle crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue leaves two dead

By Nela Lass
waterloojournal.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County, IOWA – Iowa State Patrol officials said the fatal accident occurred right after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened near the corner...

waterloojournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

2 dead in single-vehicle crash, 7 sent to hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. Officials say police responded around 3:00 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on University Blvd. under I-40. When police arrived, they found a Nissan Altima that had rolled over with multiple people inside. A press release states Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KCCI.com

2 teens killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa — Two teenagers were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Humboldt County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. near the intersection of 230thStreet and Nevada Avenue in Dakota City. Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was driving a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
KFVS12

Drone12: Deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
CHARLESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Humboldt County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Nevada, IA
CBS Minnesota

Charges: April Oleary Drove Drunk At 120+ MPH Before Fatal Maple Grove Crash

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Patrol#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
FOX40

Big rig crashes into horse on I-5 in French Camp

The Latest – Tuesday, March 22 7:10 a.m. Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened, but the Mathews Road off-ramp is still closed. Original story below: FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crashed into an escaped horse on Interstate 5 in French Camp Tuesday morning, heavily impacting traffic in the area. According to the California […]
FRENCH CAMP, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy