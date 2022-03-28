Single-vehicle crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue leaves two dead

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO