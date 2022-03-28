Fact-checking if cold or rainy weather can make you sick

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
If you've come down with a runny nose recently, you may be wondering whether you're experiencing the common cold, allergies or maybe COVID-19. Health officials say it can be difficult to tell what you're experiencing based on the symptoms, but getting tested is one way to find out. That includes people who have been vaccinated, experts say.
March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign that promotes the importance of making informed food choices and practicing healthy eating habits. It’s a great time to take a look at your daily diet, assess which foods make you feel your best, and which ones may be upsetting your digestive system.
Headaches are a common nervous system condition, affecting 50%-75% of people every year. Headache and migraine triggers may differ from person to person, but headaches can be a symptom of heat-related disorders, such as heat exhaustion. Although heat itself doesn't cause headaches, its effects on the body can. This article...
Antihistamines can cause sleepiness. Here are ways to combat – or work with – the urge to nap. Most medications carry the risk of side effects, and one of the more common of these is drowsiness. Those with seasonal allergies, now in full pollinated swing, are especially aware of this.
