ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Estill Co Deputy Judge/Executive Indicted

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Daniel Cameron says a grand jury has returned an indictment of Estill Co Deputy Judge/Executive Kim...

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Walton Co. deputy county administrator fired

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Dede Hinote was fired from her position as Walton County deputy county administrator Thursday morning. This comes after an investigation into her county purchase card usage was opened Tuesday. A major factor in this decision was the discovery of a $400 PayPal charge on clothing made in December of last […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
NWI.com

Judge denies sheriff's motion to dismiss indictment

CROWN POINT — A special judge rejected the Lake County sheriff's motion to dismiss his indictment on a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was indicted by a grand jury in January. His attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods,...
CROWN POINT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estill Co Deputy#Abuse Of Public Trust#Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

Jessamine Co. inmate credited for rescuing deputy jailer in diabetic emergency

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County inmate is receiving high praise for coming to the aid of a deputy jailer who passed out. It was March 8 noontime on Chrisman Mill Road in Jessamine County. Work release inmates were picking up trash on the side of the road when it became time for the deputy jailer to drive the inmates back to the Jessamine County Detention Center. That’s when they noticed something wrong with the deputy jailer.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Rolling Stone

Clerk Who Denied Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples Violated Constitutional Rights, Finds Federal Judge

Click here to read the full article. Kim Davis, the former Kentucky clerk that denied two gay couples marriage licenses in 2015, violated their constitutional rights, a federal judge found on Friday. “Defendant Davis violated Plaintiffs’ constitutional right to marry by refusing to issue them marriage licenses, either personally or through the policy she established for the Rowan County Clerk’s office,” read the court order, as obtained by Rolling Stone. Although the pre-trial summary judgment found said violation, Judge David Bunning’s order did not include a decision on whether Davis will be responsible for the legal fees associated with the case, involving...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Pike Co. deputies need help identifying this man

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man. They say that the man in the photos below has something to do with an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information about this man should call 606-432-6260.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Slate

As a Clerk, I Couldn’t Sue the Judge Who Harassed Me

I read the judicial discipline order alone in my office, on the day my Senate-confirmed former supervisor was removed from the D.C. bench. I felt part relief that the former judge could no longer mistreat law clerks like myself, part satisfaction that he had been disciplined for some of his misconduct, and part frustration that the D.C. judicial regulatory body did not recognize the full scope of the former judge’s misbehavior.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFVS12

Man charged in murder of Wayne Co. Deputy accepts plea deal

Lisa Michaels discusses Flood Safety Awareness Week. I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County. Interstate 57 in Mississippi County reopened to traffic ahead of the Friday morning commute. The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels & photography tips from Brian Alworth. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. KFVS TOO'S...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WDAM-TV

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Forrest Co. deputy in 2020

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to aggravated assault and for shooting at a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2020. According to Forrest County Assistant District Attorney Clay Cranford, Stormy Joe Reid, 42, pleaded guilty to two charges, a charge of aggravated assault and a charge of aggravated assault on an officer, in Forrest County Circuit Court around 9 a.m. The case was presided over by Judge John Mark Weathers.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne Co. hires new Deputy Director of Elections

Luzerne County officials say Sarah Knoell has been selected as the new Luzerne County Deputy Director of Elections. Knoell has more than seven years of experience working for the Broome County Board of Elections in Binghamton, New York. In Broome County, Knoell was responsible for supervising more than 1,000 poll inspectors. She also has provided extensive training on Dominion Voting Systems machines. Luzerne County has used Dominion voting equipment since 2020. She will be paid $42,000 a year — the same salary that was paid to the former deputy director who resigned last month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTVM

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge. The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer. His term...
GEORGIA STATE
KTSA

Bexar County Deputy indicted in 2020 Elmendorf fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy was indicted on Monday by a Bexar County grand jury for the death of a man in Elmendorf in 2020. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office charged deputy Brandin Moran with manslaughter in the death of Jesus Garcia on March 9, 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy