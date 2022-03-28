ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
KHBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Alissa Rose

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Cigarettes#Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health
TheStreet

Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

Costco's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report business has always been about driving people to its warehouses. The membership-based chain resisted efforts to even sell things on its website, well after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report had become a major player and even long after Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report made digital sales a priority.
RETAIL
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
beckershospitalreview.com

Arkansas hospital sued after leaving behind patient records after closure

The Arkansas attorney general filed a lawsuit March 17 against a defunct hospital accusing it of failing to protect sensitive patient information after it closed. Cherokee Village, Ark.-based Eastern Ozarks Regional Health, which permanently closed in December 2004, is accused of leaving behind thousands of unsecured patient and employee records that included Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, account information, medical information and biometric data.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wave 3

Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Walmart is expected to close by April 22. The store is located near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at 7100 Raggard Road. Brian Little, Communications Director for Walmart in the Eastern U.S. said the decision was not easy. He said it was based on several factors, including the store’s past and current financial performance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Denmark to ban sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2010

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.In a press conference on Tuesday 15 March, health minister Magnus Heunicke said the policy change would prevent the next generation from smoking any form of tobacco, AFP reports. “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke said.Under current laws in Demark, people under the age of 18...
EUROPE
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
FOOD SAFETY
B98.5

Walmart No Longer Selling Tobacco Products At Some Stores

While it is not the first nationwide retail chain to stop selling cigarettes, it is certainly the larges chain to do so. According to News Center Maine, as of Monday, some Walmart stores have stopped selling tobacco products. Some of the stores are located in California, New Mexico, Florida, and Arkansas.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy