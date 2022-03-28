ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailers Face Spate of Hyper Activism Amid Post-COVID, Pre-Inflation Transition

 19 hours ago
At a time when retailers and brands are already busy transitioning from a digital shift and two years of pandemic-era transformation, while also re-tooling their business propositions to fit consumers’ current concerns about inflation, a third trend is emerging that also threatens the industry’s status quo: activist...

pymnts

Inflation, COVID-19-Related Issues Are Top Concerns of Main Street Businesses

Main Street small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) believe inflation and COVID-19-related issues are their most pressing challenges, according to the Main Street Economic Health Survey, a PYMNTS and Melio collaboration that polled 532 U.S. SMBs. Get the report: Main Street Economic Health Survey. These businesses are slightly more concerned about...
pymnts

Instacart Plans to Boost in-Store Presence With Smart Carts

It has been a big week for leading grocery aggregator Instacart. The company announced Wednesday (March 23) its new “Instacart Platform” suite of solutions, which includes offerings such as 15-minute grocery delivery and new marketing solutions, and then Friday (March 25), it was reported that the company is cutting its internal valuation by 38% from $39 billion to $24 billion in response to changing market conditions.
pymnts

Deep Discounter Ollie’s Says Consumer ‘Trade-Down Effect Is Coming Soon’

It is perhaps no surprise that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which was launched in 1982 amid the last bout of double-digit inflation, is preparing for a big 40th anniversary year. With the price of everything on the rise, the quirky Pennsylvania-based retailer that boasts about the 431 frenetic “semi lovely stores” it operates in 29 states says it is well-positioned for the latest round of consumer belt-tightening.
Ledger-Enquirer

Instacart Signals End of Pandemic Economy by Slashing Its Valuation

Two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the great romance between investors and certain startups seems to have waned. We are witnessing a return to earth of companies whose activity had exploded with the lockdowns and other measures taken by the authorities to limit the spread of the disease.
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
pymnts

Olive Garden Parent Prices out Competitors, Invests in Digital Pickup Ordering

As soaring inflation has many consumers anxious about their spending, Darden Restaurants, parent company of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, among others, is leveraging its scale to price out smaller brands. Raj Vennam, the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, told analysts on an earnings call Thursday...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down

Apple free cash flow has totaled more than $100 billion across the past four quarters alone. Netflix's price-to-earnings multiple has plummeted this year. The streaming-TV service-provider's slow growth is a concern, but it's also creating an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
pymnts

Today in Data: Retailers Expect Customer Loyalty Amid Growing Inflation

Today in data, workers’ favorite lunchtime spots are dishing out servings of “lunch-flation” two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects to benefit from consumers’ “trade down effect” as gas prices and inflation continue to stretch every dollar, and Tommy Bahama parent Oxford Industries expects consumers to continue paying full price for their desired brands.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: BlackRock CEO Says Russia-Ukraine War Could Speed Digital Currency Adoption; Kuna Founder Calls for EU to Investigate Binance; Exxon Mobil Considers Expanding Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot Program

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, has said the Russia-Ukraine war could boost digital currencies’ timeline to be a tool for settling international transactions, Reuters reported Thursday (March 24). Fink, in a letter to shareholders, said the war is likely to push countries to reassess currency dependencies, with BlackRock...
pymnts

Today in Data: The Changing Face of Retail

Inflation is making it tough for even high earners to move beyond paycheck-to-paycheck living. Plus, Amazon and Target unveil environmentally-friendly store concepts and Williams-Sonoma is pushing forward with its omnichannel shopping experience. Data. 3,420: Number of solar panels on Target’s first net-zero energy store in Vista, California. 185 tons:...
Sourcing Journal

Is Inflation Behind Slowing Retail Sales Growth?

Click here to read the full article. As U.S. retail sales improved just 0.3 percent in February, one economist talks about what could “erode disposable incomes.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7.9% Inflation Marks 40-Year High. What About Online Prices?Retail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Footwear News

U.S. Retail Sales Grew in February Amid Inflation Surge

Click here to read the full article. Record high inflation hasn’t put a damper on consumer spending. The U.S. Census Bureau reported today that retail and food service sales in February 2022 totaled $658.1 billion, marking a seasonally adjusted 0.3% increase from the previous month and a 17.6% leap from February 2021. The Bureau also amended its number for January sales to represent a sales total of $656.1 billion, or a 4.9% increase from December. This growth in spending came as inflation continues to climb to record levels. Consumer prices rose by 7.9% in February compared with a year ago, according to the Bureau...
Click10.com

US retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite

NEW YORK – After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a...
