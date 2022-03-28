Retailers Face Spate of Hyper Activism Amid Post-COVID, Pre-Inflation Transition

Click here to read the full article. As U.S. retail sales improved just 0.3 percent in February, one economist talks about what could “erode disposable incomes.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7.9% Inflation Marks 40-Year High. What About Online Prices?Retail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO