Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. February’s US inflation came in as expected at 7.9% year-over-year and 0.8% month-over-month. This is larger than January’s month-over-month increase of 0.6%, showing that inflation is accelerating. This raises more concerns regarding how the Federal Reserve will combat inflation without causing a recession, which is defined by 2 consecutive quarters of negative year-over-year GDP growth. If the Federal Reserve is forced to hike rates aggressively then growth will slow making a recession likely. We will have more clarity on how the Federal Reserve interprets the CPI data and hence how they will impact markets at the next FOMC meeting on March 15th.

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO