WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man set to be sentenced in April for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. Matthew Lawrence Perna, 37, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in November to four counts, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered his plea without accepting an offer from the Department of Justice, and potentially faced years in prison on the felony count.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO