GREENSBORO, N.C. — South Carolina is bound for the Final Four yet again. The overall No. 1 seed, which has been the nation's top-ranked team all season, routed No. 10 Creighton 80-50 in the Elite Eight to advance to their second consecutive national semifinal, and the fourth in school history. All four appearances have come in the last seven tournaments under Dawn Staley.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO