FDL County Executive Buechel dies

ELROY, Wis. (WKBT) — A man died Saturday after a house fire in the village of Union Center. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy C. Siefkes, 64, was found dead inside the home after an extensive search. Authorities were called to the fire at 7:34 a.m....
Members of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners finalized 2% raises for themselves and County Executive Mark Hackel in two close votes. The 13-member board voted 6-5 Thursday to approve the raise for commissioners and 7-5 to approve the raise for the executive after the same members voted 9-4 last Thursday at a meeting of the Government Oversight Committee. The raises take effect in 2023.
Director of Communications Mary Rozak confirms Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have confirmed with my doctor that I’ve contracted COVID-19. While I’m feeling under the weather, I’m thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, because this very well could have been much worse. I am isolating and recovering at home. It’s moments like this that remind us that COVID is still not done with us yet,” says McCoy.
County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing to unveil highlights of her preliminary Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-2028. The briefing will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channels 19 and 1085, and webcast at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV.
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Association of Counties held its annual legislative conference this week. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the dinner banquet. The governor used her speech as an opportunity to promote her $216 billion budget proposal. Both the New York State Senate and House passed their one-house budgets on Monday to help kick-off negotiations.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A couple of days back, County Executives across New York State spent time in Albany going over budgets to put their plans in place for the year. Steuben County’s Manager Jack Wheeler mentioned that 3 quarters of a million dollars is being intercepted from their sales tax to pay for state […]
MILWAUKEE – Drug-related deaths continue to rise in Milwaukee County and across the country. Milwaukee County has among the highest rates of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and in the last two years record numbers of emergency calls related to overdoses have been seen. In order to understand the trends in both fatal and nonfatal overdoses and inform prevention efforts, a Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard has been created. The dashboard serves as a resource for community members, organizations, and researchers working to reduce overdoses within the county.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A maverick Republican legislator is proposing term limits capped at 12 years for Onondaga County legislators, the county executive and the comptroller. The new law proposed by Legislator Ken Bush Jr., R-Elbridge, also would lengthen a single term for legislators from two years to four, matching the length of each term for executive and comptroller.
