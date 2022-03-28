ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

FDL County Executive Buechel dies

whby.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac County Executive Allen Buechel has died. County officials say Buechel died...

www.whby.com

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man dies in Juneau County fire

ELROY, Wis. (WKBT) — A man died Saturday after a house fire in the village of Union Center. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy C. Siefkes, 64, was found dead inside the home after an extensive search. Authorities were called to the fire at 7:34 a.m....
Macomb Daily

Macomb County Board of Commissioners approve 2% raises for board, county executive

Members of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners finalized 2% raises for themselves and County Executive Mark Hackel in two close votes. The 13-member board voted 6-5 Thursday to approve the raise for commissioners and 7-5 to approve the raise for the executive after the same members voted 9-4 last Thursday at a meeting of the Government Oversight Committee. The raises take effect in 2023.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNYT

Albany County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Director of Communications Mary Rozak confirms Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have confirmed with my doctor that I’ve contracted COVID-19. While I’m feeling under the weather, I’m thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, because this very well could have been much worse. I am isolating and recovering at home. It’s moments like this that remind us that COVID is still not done with us yet,” says McCoy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Frederick News-Post

Frederick County Executive to Hold Public Information Briefing

County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing to unveil highlights of her preliminary Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-2028. The briefing will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channels 19 and 1085, and webcast at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WETM

Governor talks state budget at county executive conference

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Association of Counties held its annual legislative conference this week. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the dinner banquet. The governor used her speech as an opportunity to promote her $216 billion budget proposal. Both the New York State Senate and House passed their one-house budgets on Monday to help kick-off negotiations.
BUSINESS
Urban Milwaukee

County Executive David Crowley Announces Launch of Overdose Dashboard

MILWAUKEE – Drug-related deaths continue to rise in Milwaukee County and across the country. Milwaukee County has among the highest rates of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and in the last two years record numbers of emergency calls related to overdoses have been seen. In order to understand the trends in both fatal and nonfatal overdoses and inform prevention efforts, a Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard has been created. The dashboard serves as a resource for community members, organizations, and researchers working to reduce overdoses within the county.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Syracuse.com

Lawmaker proposes term limits for Onondaga County executive, legislators, comptroller

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A maverick Republican legislator is proposing term limits capped at 12 years for Onondaga County legislators, the county executive and the comptroller. The new law proposed by Legislator Ken Bush Jr., R-Elbridge, also would lengthen a single term for legislators from two years to four, matching the length of each term for executive and comptroller.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

