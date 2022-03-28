FDL County Executive Buechel dies

MILWAUKEE – Drug-related deaths continue to rise in Milwaukee County and across the country. Milwaukee County has among the highest rates of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and in the last two years record numbers of emergency calls related to overdoses have been seen. In order to understand the trends in both fatal and nonfatal overdoses and inform prevention efforts, a Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard has been created. The dashboard serves as a resource for community members, organizations, and researchers working to reduce overdoses within the county.

