GIBSONTON — A male pedestrian ran into the path of a car Wednesday night and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 17-year-old boy from Riverview was driving a sedan north on U.S. 41, also known as Tamiami Trail, when the man ran out in front of the teen’s vehicle near Palm Avenue in Gibsonton around 8:12 p.m. and was struck, according to troopers.

GIBSONTON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO