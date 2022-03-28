ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

Paws and Claws

By Kayla Fletcher
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a bite out of heartworm with prevention measures. Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal disease in pets throughout the world. It is caused by foot-long worms (heartworms) that live in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels of affected pets. Heartworm disease can cause severe lung disease, heart...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paw Portraits

Julie is a beautiful 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that weighs 56 pounds. She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away. Julie is so confused right now. Coming from a home where she was loved and well-taken care of, she just doesn’t understand that we are trying to help give her a second chance. She is very friendly but needs an owner who can work with her and help build up her confidence. Julie is extremely smart and will be quick to learn routines. She was living with several dogs, big and small so a home with another dog would be perfect.
TYLER, TX
Norwalk Reflector

Pennies for Paws

NORWALK — Student council members at Main Street School are big animal lovers. They proved it Wednesday, presenting a host of necessities and a large check to the Huron County Humane Society. "I've got a giant stockpile of supplies in my room," said fifth-grade teacher Stephanie Riggs, right before...
HURON COUNTY, OH
WTHI

Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws thrift store can be a pretty busy place. Every day, folks come through the doors to find used goods and clothing. By those clothing racks is where you'll likely meet Ruth Simen. "I am 78 years old, and I work every day up...
ANIMALS
Michigan Pets & Animals
Michigan Lifestyle
Stockbridge, MI
womenworking.com

Causes of Leg Swelling and When It's Serious

Leg swelling (edema) is the result of fluid retention or inflammation. It can occur in any part of the leg including the feet, ankles, calves and thighs. While leg swelling can be a sign of a serious condition like heart disease or a blood clot, it is more-commonly due to excess fluid build-up or inflammation, and not an immediate cause for concern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

5 Drinks That May Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects around 25 million Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Symptoms of asthma include chest tightening, difficult breathing, mucous, coughing, and wheezing. Asthma is triggered differently in people and can be caused by allergies, exercise, and environmental toxins. While the...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Cervical Lymphadenopathy Serious?

Cervical lymphadenopathy refers to the condition in which swelling occurs in the lymph nodes present in the neck. It is not considered a serious condition in itself, but in a few cases, it may point to certain infections such as tuberculosis and some types of cancer. A proper treatment plan...
CANCER
2 On Your Side

Buffalo unveils new 'PAWS Truck'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dogs and cats looking for their furever families will now be able to travel in style and comfort thanks to a new mobile pet adoption vehicle. City of Buffalo officials unveiled the new 'PAWS Truck' Friday morning. Funds were raised for the specially-modified Ford 450 box truck through the efforts of the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter (FCBAS).
BUFFALO, NY
Healthline

Physical Therapy for Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a chronic condition characterized by bone mass and density loss, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Physical therapy can also help rehabilitate an injury due to osteoporosis, and improve your quality of life if you’re experiencing chronic pain. We’ll give an overview of how physical therapy...
WORKOUTS
KLTV

Strut Your Mutt this March with Longview PAWS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/. This March, our Peltier Subaru Support series spotlight is Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving). According to...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Georgie.This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60 pounds of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food. Georgie will do anything for snacks and is food motivated to the point he would eat all day if you let him. According to his foster, he enjoys people cuddles, petting, and belly rubs. Georgie doesn't mind relaxing either, he can settle down and be calm in a home environment.  If you're looking for an affectionate, attentive, and playful pup, then Georgie is the one for you. He can be selective with his doggy friends, so may need time to adjust to new pals. He would do best in a home with older children. Georgie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment. 
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Today: Bubbly Paws

Bubbly Paws in Meridian not only offers self wash & grooming, but they also have amazing dog treats! Julie McMullen, GM of Bubbly Paws shares with us all of the amazing options to choose from. Plus, all of the other products they offer for you to purchase and spoil your fur baby.
MERIDIAN, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Top 5 Common COPD Inhalers on the Market

Originally Posted On: https://www.offshorecheapmeds.com/blog/best-selling-copd-inhalers/. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is nothing but something like black tar which gets deposited in the lungs. The condition is characterized by constriction of airways in conjunction with damage to lung tissue. The major signs of the disease are gradual shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness as well as cough with sputum production. Also if you’ve had a cough that had vanished for what feels like forever, you may experience a serious condition named chronic bronchitis; it is also a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This condition fills your airways with thick mucus.
HEALTH
Mountain Democrat

Animal Services’ team gets ‘paws’itive results

Saving animals is all about teamwork. The staff at El Dorado County Animal Services combined with shelter volunteers and Animal Services officers have one common goal — helping animals. Over the past two years, the impact of the pandemic was felt throughout the shelter but everyone continued to work...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Gainesville Sun

Suzy Cohen: Let’s put horseradish on the table for more health benefits

I went to a local Polish German restaurant the other day, and as I was eating beet horseradish with corned beef, I had to blow my nose, and then my mind wandered — what causes the unique “burn” sensation that so quickly clears my sinuses? What is this stuff? It’s a root! Horseradish (Armoracia rusticana) has a few critical minerals like zinc, calcium, magnesium and potassium, but the condiment has a pungent flavor thanks to sinigrin. You...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KELOLAND TV

Paws to Celebrate coming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you looking for a new outdoor griddle?. Or how about a guitar signed by members of Pearl Jam?. Those are just a few of the many items that will be up for auction at Paws to Celebrate on April 2nd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

