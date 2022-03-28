ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Spring Training Strikeout King Cody Bellinger Is As Optimistic As Ever

By Stephanie Apstein
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2NBn_0es0oJ3j00

The Dodgers’ star is living the good life. He’s not going to let a case of the preseason whiffs get him down.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. — For someone who has struck out in 14 of his 19 spring training at bats, six months after he hit .165, Cody Bellinger is remarkably cheerful.

A group of reporters approached the 26-year-old Dodgers center fielder at his locker at Camelback Ranch on Sunday to ask why he is so bad at baseball. He wanted instead to talk about why he is so bad at Ping-Pong. He had just suffered a loss, two games to one, to reliever Brusdar Graterol, who has his own paddle. To even the odds, Bellinger used Graterol’s paddle and Graterol used a standard one. Graterol’s paddle was at fault for the loss, Bellinger explained brightly. Similarly, he believes he is better at baseball than the numbers would suggest. “I feel very confident in what I’m doing,” he said.

As for all those strikeouts? “I’m just getting my punchies out of the way in … March? Are we in March? So they don’t happen in the season,” he said. “It’s pretty smart if you think about it that way.”

“More guys should try that,” I said.

“I think so,” he said. “Some guys hit .700 in spring. I’ve never done that. It’s good to get the punchies out of the way real early.”

“Was that kind of the plan for you last season?” I asked. “Save your hits for the playoffs?”

“Yeah, that’s exactly my plan,” he said. “I go about it in a different way. This spring I'm getting my punchies out early so I feel locked in for the season when it really matters.”

“Fatherhood has made you wise,” I said.

“Yes,” he said. “I’m a very intelligent human being now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdwzH_0es0oJ3j00
Entering Monday, Bellinger has struck out in all but five of his spring training plate appearances.

Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

That sounds about right to his former teammate and good friend Joe Kelly, now of the White Sox.

“He’s always been in a good mood,” Kelly said. “If he was too smart for his own good, he would be always struggling mentally. He’d just be a Debbie Downer. But he’s always on the brink of—even if he’s not close, he’s like, ‘Oh, man, I’m about to figure it out. I’m right there.’ He always thinks he’s on the brink, even if he’s not on the brink.”

A year or two ago, Kelly and Bellinger played golf with Los Angeles lefty David Price and former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who is now a Giant. They played foursomes and bet on every hole. All day, Kelly said, he carried Bellinger and Price carried Pederson.

“I think we took, like, two of Cody’s shots,” Kelly said. “And he was like, ‘See, without me we wouldn’t have won.’ I was like, ‘It’s me vs. David for all 18 holes!’ But he always feels like he’s right there, which is a good thing.”

That demeanor got its stiffest test last year, as Bellinger scuffled to by far the worst season of his career. He won the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Then he dislocated his right shoulder celebrating the home run that won Game 7 of the ’20 NLCS. That November, he had arthroscopic labrum surgery. In his fifth game of ’21, he broke his leg on a close play at first base . Two weeks after he returned, in July, he hit the injured list with left hamstring tightness. In September, Bellinger collided with left fielder Gavin Lux and broke a rib.

The only place Bellinger spent more time than on the injured list was in the batting cage. He tried to compensate for his weakened shoulder, then got lost . He opened his batting stance. He closed his batting stance. He lowered his hands. He raised his hands. He flexed his arms. He straightened his arms. He looked overmatched by everyone from Max Scherzer to the pitching machine. That .165 average was the second-worst figure in the sport among people who played at least half a season. In the playoffs, he went into what manager Dave Roberts called “survival and compete mode,” sacrificing power and just trying to make contact. He dropped his hands and hit .353 with one home run in 39 postseason plate appearances .

But this spring his hands are back up by his shoulders.

“His setup looks different every time I see him,” Kelly said. “He’s trying to figure it out. Maybe a little bit too much [tinkering]. But he’ll figure it out.”

Sign up for the Five-Tool Newsletter to get all our MLB coverage in your inbox every week .

That is what the people around him try to remind him. Bellinger popped into manager Roberts’s office Sunday morning to ask what the manager was seeing from him.

“Be a good hitter first,” Roberts told him. “Don’t chase the slug.” He added that Bellinger needed to keep trying to simplify his stroke and that he thought it was just a matter of timing. The more pitches he sees, the better he will feel. Trust the work, he said, not the results. Roberts reassured Bellinger, but he did not have to do much comforting.

“He’s in a great mood,” Roberts said. “When a player starts, when it’s not going well, the clam-up, the moodiness, being afraid to have a conversation—he’s not like that, and that’s really telling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCTMe_0es0oJ3j00
Bellinger hit .353 with one home run in 39 plate appearances last postseason after his woeful regular season.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

On his way out of the facility after a day of cage work but no live at bats, Bellinger seemed surprised that anyone else was surprised he was doing fine. In November, he and his girlfriend, model Chase Carter, had their first child, a daughter named Caiden. And he said he has enjoyed fatherhood more than he expected to. On Sunday morning, he palled around at his locker with actor Rob Lowe. Bellinger will make $17 million this season and is eligible for free agency after the next one. His life is pretty good.

“I mean, I wasn’t sad last year, either,” he said, although he admitted he felt frustrated as the playoffs got closer and his swing did not. And now, after an offseason does not seem to have cured what ails him?

“I feel like if you get down on yourself in spring training, you’re f-----,” he said. “I feel good. I feel strong. I feel close.”

More MLB Coverage:
Giants Don’t Have to Chase Last Year’s Ghosts
Five-Tool Newsletter: The Cubs Are Better Than You Think
Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match
Rockies Repeat History With Stunning Kris Bryant Signing
Freddie Freeman Makes Strongest Team in MLB Even Stronger

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

View the original article to see embedded media. Kenley Jansen's free agency brought about an interesting informational nugget about the Dodgers front office current approach to the roster. In short, the Dodgers, whose team payroll sits above $270M, were, and still are, exploring offloading a contract or two. The Dodgers...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Who Will Replace Kenley Jansen As The Dodgers’ Closer?

On the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their signing of Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract, they saw longtime closer Kenley Jansen depart for a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers and Jansen had mutual interest in a reunion, but Freeman’s six-year contract and...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa breaks silence on Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Joc Pederson
KSDK

Matz has rough first inning as Cardinals fall to Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Steven Matz knows there will be better days ahead, and the good news is that those will come in games that count. Matz made his second spring start for the Cardinals on Saturday and allowed hits to six of the first eight hitters he faced, including a three-run homer, as the Marlins went on to a 9-2 victory.
MLB
FanSided

Tony La Russa on Albert Pujols reunion: ‘Ecstatic for him’

Tony La Russa is glad Albert Pujols gets to finish his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though he is currently the manager of the Chicago White Sox, skipper Tony La Russa is over the moon that one of his greatest players ever gets to finish his MLB career where it started, as Albert Pujols is playing one final season with the St. Louis Cardinals!
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout#Rockies#Dodgers#Camelback Ranch#Save
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Expects Dodgers To Have More Than 14 Pitchers On Opening Day Roster

As the MLB lockout extended into late February — and eventually early March — multiple Spring Training games were canceled for each team. With a shortened period to prepare for the regular season, MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) reportedly agreed to several rule changes that won’t officially go into effect until owners formally vote on them.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Gary Sheffield’s son gets brutally honest about Trevor Bauer’s situation

Trevor Bauer is still not participating in Major League Baseball activities as the the league continues to sort out his sexual abuse accusation from last year. Bauer was already cleared of charges from a legal perspective, but MLB could still opt to implement disciplinary action. Bauer has expressed his desire to return to the game, and it appears that a former MLB superstar’s son has his back.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

58K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy