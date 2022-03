Fleece jackets are Patagonia's specialty. Sure, the brand makes a bunch of stuff now, but the piled polyester outerwear is arguably its greatest achievement. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard wanted an alternative to wool — something that wouldn't get so heavy when wet, but offered the same softness and warmth. So, he went searching for a fabric that'd fulfill his need. First, he tried acrylic, but it wasn't breathable enough — and smelled bad when wet for too long. Then, he tried polyester. It worked, and Patagonia tapped Malden Mills (now Polartec) to create the fabric for its new line of fleece jackets, which would offer the same benefits as wool but with less weight, and at a better price point.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO