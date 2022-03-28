WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unclassified as ‘Day-to-Day’

Williams underwent an MRI on Mondaythat revealed the meniscus tear after suffering the injury Sunday against the Timberwolves. This injury could not come at a worse time to a Celtics team with championship aspirations, having taken over the first place in the Eastern Conference with their 134-112 win against Minnesota. The Celtics, winners of 24 of their last 28, will have to wait too see if and when they can get their $54 million center for a potential title run. Williams is the #1 ranked defender in the NBA, the only player personally holding opponents under 40% shooting. The Texas A%M product is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks (all career highs) in 61 games this season. Daniel Theis will move into the starting lineup while Williams recovers.

