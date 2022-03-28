ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unclassified as ‘Day-to-Day’

Bradenton Herald
 20 hours ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from his ankle injury looking better than before. Over his first seven games back, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33 points per game from a 58 percent clip from the field. Yet after re-tweaking his ankle,...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable for Grizzlies Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the. Jackson is dealing with right thigh soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday night's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (toe) available Monday versus Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. While Trent Jr. is currently available for tonight's game, coach Nick Nurse added that the 23-year-old "wasn't moving great" in warmups, so his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. If he...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (ankle) questionable on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Lakers. McCollum's Sunday...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Ankle Injury#Abg Si Llc
Hoops Rumors

Thunder shut down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for remainder of season

The Thunder have shut down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the remainder of the season, coach Mark Daigneault told The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto (Twitter link) and other media members on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander has been bothered by right-ankle soreness during portions of the season and hasn’t played since last Monday. The team’s...
NBA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available Saturday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Antetokounmpo has sat recently due to knee soreness. However, on Saturday, he is getting the green light to play. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 28.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 56.3 FanDuel points...
NBA
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Greg Brown (eye) downgraded to doubtful Monday

Portland Trail Blazers power forward Greg Brown (eye) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown was previously listed as questionable. The Trail Blazers have already ruled out Trendon Watford (leg), Justise Winslow (calf), and Josh Hart (knee), so look for C.J. Elleby, Elijah Hughes, and Drew Eubanks to play more minutes if Brown is also sidelined. Ben McLemore is also in line for a larger role on Monday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
theknickswall

Alec Burks Cannot Continue to Play Point Guard Next Season

The Alec Burks point guard experiment has been a failure—if he’s to stay with the Knicks next year, it needs to be in the role he played last season. When the Knicks handed Alec Burks a three-year, $30 million contract this past offseason, it was a well-earned investment off one of the best seasons of the NBA journeyman’s career. Playing an entire season with a team for the first time since the 2017–18 season with the Utah Jazz, Burks thrived in the sixth man role, one he’s become accustomed to throughout his career.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks move above .500 for first time since December with 132-123 win over Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road this evening to take on the Indiana Pacers. Similar to the past few games, the Hawks were without some of their keys players, and this time it was Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter, who was a late scratch. Facing a short-handed Pacers team, the Hawks were able to win 132-123 and get over .500.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso speaks out on Billy Donovan starting Ayo Dosunumu at PG vs. Cavs

The Chicago Bulls have been reeling of late, which has forced Billy Donovan to shake things up in the starting lineup. The Bulls had lost five of their last six and were 2-5 overall since Caruso’s return from his wrist injury entering their Saturday night clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was reinserted into the starting lineup three games ago, but Billy Donovan has now plugged in rookie point guard Ayo Dosunmu alongside him. The Bulls head coach spoke candidly on the move, in that it would reportedly ease the “burden” on AC.
NBA
FOX Sports

Pelicans' undrafted rookie Alvarado inks multiyear contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans converted undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado's two-way contract to a guaranteed multiyear deal on Monday. The change makes Alvarado eligible for postseason play, should the Pelicans qualify. The 6-foot Alvarado, who played in college at Georgia Tech, appeared in just eight of New...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Robert Williams III (torn meniscus) out at least several weeks

Williams underwent an MRI on Mondaythat revealed the meniscus tear after suffering the injury Sunday against the Timberwolves. This injury could not come at a worse time to a Celtics team with championship aspirations, having taken over the first place in the Eastern Conference with their 134-112 win against Minnesota. The Celtics, winners of 24 of their last 28, will have to wait too see if and when they can get their $54 million center for a potential title run. Williams is the #1 ranked defender in the NBA, the only player personally holding opponents under 40% shooting. The Texas A%M product is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks (all career highs) in 61 games this season. Daniel Theis will move into the starting lineup while Williams recovers.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum and the Celtics play the Heat

Miami Heat (48-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game. The Celtics are 30-17 in conference matchups. Boston...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Robert Williams out 'several weeks' with torn meniscus

UPDATE (1:45 p.m. ET): The Celtics confirmed Williams' injury as a "torn lateral meniscus." It's unclear what exactly caused Williams' injury, but the 24-year-old exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter and was in "quite a bit of pain," head coach Ime Udoka said. Williams will...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers rule out Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe for season

The Trail Blazers confirmed Monday in a press release that center Jusuf Nurkic and guards Anfernee Simons and Eric Bledsoe won’t return for the team this season. According to Monday’s announcement, Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Simons (patellar tendinopathy in his left knee) have responded well to treatment and rehabilitation, with Nurkic’s rehab program reducing his symptoms and increasing the “overall function” of his left foot and ankle.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy