Social Security disability benefits worth $1,000s are available if you’re struggling with Covid – do you qualify?

HOUSEHOLDS struggling with "long Covid" may be eligible to receive Social Security disability benefits worth thousands of dollars.

As millions of Americans recover from Covid, many are still suffering as the virus affects people differently.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) provides relief for individuals with disabilities who can no longer work or in the same capacity as before.

While Americans impacted by long Covid may be eligible, the journey to get the benefits paid out can be a long one.

Three Democratic senators this month urged the Social Security Administration to address the issue and financially support those struggling.

The Senators wrote in a letter to acting commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi: “We write to urge the Social Security Administration (SSA) to improve, formalize, and communicate guidance on the consideration of disability applications for individuals living with post-COVID conditions, also known as ‘long COVID.’”

The letter comes as many suffering from these symptoms are struggling to receive disability benefits.

The problem many long Covid sufferers are facing is that in order to qualify for SSDI, their physical and mental ability to do their jobs is what's being determined, not their Covid diagnosis.

The Social Security Administration has received about 23,000 disability applications since the beginning of the pandemic that mention Covid.

But, it's less than 1% of all annual claims, reports the Washington Post.

In July 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services said long Covid can be a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

SSDI is designed for disabilities lasting for 12 months or longer.

According to the SSDI website, no benefits are payable for partial disability or for short-term disability.

This is causing major problems for those suffering from long COVID as many of their claims are being rejected.

How to claim

It's important to file as soon as possible and to document your symptoms in great detail as you must establish a record of your sickness.

You must meet the requirements to claim basic SSDI, including:

You cannot do work and engage in substantial gainful activity (SGA) because of your medical condition.

You cannot do work you did previously or adjust to other work because of your medical condition.

Your condition has lasted or is expected to last for at least one year or to result in death.

There are about 8.2 million disabled workers collecting benefits, according to the Social Security Administration.

Their average monthly benefit was $1,277 in June 2021.

We detail how you can work and still receive SSDI benefits.

Plus, if you plan ahead, you may receive up to $70,000 in benefits.

