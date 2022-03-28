ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Florida mental health patient shot by deputies after trying to stab them with scissors, sheriff says

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 20 hours ago

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old man being held for his mental health in a Florida hospital was fatally shot after he grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to stab nearby sheriff’s deputies.

The man was in the emergency department at Cleveland Clinic Indian River under a 72-hour mental health hold after trying to hang himself.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said the man was among multiple people held in the hospital because there were no beds at the local mental health facility.

He called it a terrible tragedy and said the entire country faces a mental health crisis.

WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
