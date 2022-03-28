ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much gas price increases are affecting different types of vehicles – how does yours compare

By josh.conturo@the-sun.com
 1 day ago
SANCTIONS against the Russian fossil fuel industry are being felt around the globe, and if you drive a massive land barge, gas prices have been hitting you the most.

Different car owners are feeling the pinch based on their car's fuel economy.

Gas Prices are at one of the highest points ever, and some car owners are feeling it Credit: Source-Getty Images

What is the most expensive car in terms of fuel?

According to Kelley Blue Book's five-year cost-to-own research, it is Luxury Full-size SUVs that are worst for fuel economy.

Think Cadillac Escalades, Bentley Bentaygas, and the Mercedes GLS. All off which are massive cars with massive engines.

For these vehicles, assuming the car is driven 15,000 miles per year with 45% of that being on the highway and 55% in the city, the average cost of gas increases by $75 per month when gas stations charge just $1 more per gallon.

The least expensive are hybrid cars since they are powered by something other than pure gasoline. Obviously, electric and hydrogen cars have even hybrids beat in terms of how much it costs to fill a tank or battery.

For Hybrids, with 15,000 miles per year driven with the same 45% of the driving being done on the highway and 55% in the city, the average cost of gas increases by $25 per month when gas is $1 more expensive per gallon.

The cost-to-own is fairly self-explanatory, it is how much your car will cost you beyond the initial MSRP you pay at the dealership. It is made up of the costs of fuel, repairs, maintenance, insurance, financing, fees, and depreciation.

In today's market, the most important is arguably the fuel aspect.

At the time of writing the national average for gas prices is $4.24 per gallon, according to AAA. As opposed to the March 2021 average gas price of $2.74.

Large SUVs are costing their owners upwards of $75 extra for gas each month Credit: Source-Getty Images

Hypermiling is a technique many people have adopted to try to cut back on the amount they spend at the pump.

Plus, more and more people are beginning to look at electric cars as a way to save on energy costs.

