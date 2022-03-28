Corey Kispert Surpasses Bradley Beal for Wizards’ Rookie Three-Point Record

Corey Kispert made six triples on his way to a career-high 25 points in the Wizards’ 123-115 win over the Warriors. He now has 96 three-pointers on the year, which is the Wizards’ all-time record for a rookie.

“That’s kind of my calling card. That’s the reason why I’m here. You need an elite skill to be an NBA player and mine is shooting it,” Kispert told FortyEightMinutes and other media after the win over the Warriors.

Bradley Beal , who is out for the season with a wrist injury, previously held the record and the All-Star guard was there after the game to give the rookie the game ball on Sunday.

Washington selected Kispert with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft after the sharpshooter spent four years at the University of Gonzaga. During his pre-draft process with the Wizards, he indicated that he felt he would be a great fit alongside Beal and the team’s core. With most of his rookie year complete, that’s looking to be just the case.

